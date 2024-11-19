The cat adventure Stray (finally!) lands on the Nintendo Switch today. The adorable 2022 game was originally available on just PlayStation and PC.

In Stray, you play as a cat, running around a cyberpunk version of Hong Kong, among the remains of a cyborg population. By walking and exploring, you’ll unlock clues to solve the mystery of what’s befallen humanity. French developer BlueTwelve describes itself on its website as “a small team mostly made up of cats and a handful of humans.”

Stray on the Nintendo Switch feels like a natural fit, just as the card game Balatro did on mobile.

Stray on the Nintendo Switch feels like a natural fit, just as the card game Balatro did on mobile. BlueTwelve

When can I play Stray on the Nintendo Switch?

Stray is available as of November 19. It costs $26.99, as it’s currently on sale from its usual price of $29.99.

How can I buy Stray on the Nintendo Switch?

Stray is available for digital download in the Nintendo eShop.

What’s the difference between this version and the PlayStation or PC version?

Stray has been ported over to the Switch, which has a smaller screen than the PlayStation or PC versions, at least on handheld. For players who want a more portable experience, or who don’t own a Steam Deck where Stray is already available, the Switch version makes it easier to travel while moving your cat along.