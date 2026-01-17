Steam Just Quietly Added The Most Hardcore 2D Game That Shows A Little Restraint Can Go A Long Way

The Dark Souls franchise is the stuff of legend. A virtually flawless series of games so influential that an entire genre, Soulslikes, sprung up to meet the overwhelming demand of gamers who could not get enough grinding, parrying, and rage quits. Some entries are better than others, but the best work in the genre is done when creators understand it isn’t about imitating what the GOATs do, but how they do it.

Velaster, from four-person indie studio Odysseyer, is out to prove it brings a new perspective to Soulslikes. Literally. One look at the game, which hit Steam Early Access on January 14, and it's obvious it wears its affection for Dark Souls on its armored sleeve. Grim, gothic architecture and grimy combat evoke the earliest days of director Hidetaka Miyazaki’s franchise with a unique twist. Velaster is a 2D, side-scrolling Metroidvania instead of a 3D RPG. Will it be the best of both worlds?

At its core, Velaster uses Dark Souls as an entry point to make something fresh feel familiar: stamina-based combat governs every action, enemy encounters are carefully staged to punish recklessness, and checkpoints are sparse enough to keep tension high. Enemy animations are razor-sharp, attack tells are visually clear, and spacing is king. What makes this especially compelling in a 2D space is how readable and precise everything becomes.

Combat feels less about camera management and more about pure timing and positioning. Every dodge, parry, and counterattack carries weight, and the flat dimensions forces players to fully engage with enemy patterns rather than relying on evasive camera tricks or vertical cheese. Souls fans will also recognize the parry-based strategies and familiar gameplay loop of grind, camp, upgrade, repeat.

Players have three character types to work with: the Knight, the Dual Sword, and the Hammer. The Knight is where I’d recommend starting out. A defense-forward style, with a massive (and forgiving) shield and a playstyle that favors positioning. Dual Sword is the opposite, lighter and quicker with slashing attacks meant to make fast work of enemies. The Hammer is exactly what you’d expect: A gigantic warrior with a powerful hammer that annihilates everything in its path.

A tragic but familiar story of life, death, and grinding. Odysseyer

The game’s progression systems reinforce this design philosophy. Traditional stat investments in strength, stamina, etc. are only part of the equation. Velaster places heavy emphasis on build expression through weapons, abilities, and skill tree upgrades that meaningfully alter how you approach combat.

In 2D, these changes feel immediately tangible. A longer-reaching weapon fundamentally reshapes how you control space, while faster arms reward aggression and precision. Abilities often interact with verticality, knockback, or area control, adding strategic depth that feels bespoke to the side-scrolling format rather than borrowed from 3D conventions.

Level design is another area where Velaster’s 2D nature shines. Maps are intricately layered, blending classic Metroidvania sensibilities with Soulslike punishment. Vertical shafts, hidden ledges, and looping shortcuts create a world that slowly unfolds as you master it. Opening a shortcut in Velaster delivers the same rush as kicking down a ladder in Dark Souls, but with a heightened sense of spatial awareness thanks to the fixed perspective. You’re constantly learning how spaces connect, where danger lurks just off-screen, and which routes best suit your current build and confidence level.

Velaster is full of secrets ... and peril. Odysseyer

The hand-crafted 2D art sets the mood with crumbling structures, oppressive silhouettes, and environments steeped in decay. The limited color palette reinforces the game’s somber tone, while strategic use of lighting and visual effects adds depth. Rather than feeling restrictive, the 2D presentation enhances the atmosphere, making the world feel claustrophobic, hostile, and deeply lonely. It’s a reminder that immersion doesn’t require sprawling 3D vistas, and that a little restraint can go a long way.

The story is serviceable, if a bit bland. You play as a titular Velaster, a warrior chosen to embark on a do-or-die mission in Malum which is a kind of middle earth where humans, gods, and angels once lived in harmony. Not so much anymore. The NPCs you meet along the way all have a role in the downfall that transpired but their agendas aren’t as clear. Your goal is set from the very start, root out the evil and bring back Malum’s golden age.

Hordes of demonic minions , and a roster of challenging bosses , stand in your way. Developer Odysseyer calls out its boss design on the Kickstarter page: “Combating bosses is one of the most important things for us. The variety of patterns and mismatch attacks that come when you think you've predicted it will baffle you.” There are 10 designs so far, ranging from a gargantuan skeletal rat to a hulking barbarian with an axe wrapped in the entrails of his fallen foes.

Every boss delivers a challenge as unique as their design. Odysseyer

What ultimately makes Velaster a successful Soulslike is its understanding that difficulty alone is not the goal. The challenge is purposeful, rooted in teaching players to read situations, respect enemies, and improve through repetition. The 2D format sharpens this philosophy, stripping away excess and placing skill front and center. Failure feels instructive rather than arbitrary, and success feels deeply earned.

In a genre crowded with 3D Soulslikes that often struggle to justify their existence, Velaster stands apart by embracing a different perspective both literally and creatively. It proves that the Souls formula isn’t tied to a camera angle, but to a mindset. Challenging, atmospheric, and meticulously designed, Velaster is a must-play for anyone who loves Dark Souls but doesn’t have time for bland imitations.

Velaster is available now in Steam Early Access, with Xbox and Playstation versions due upon final release.