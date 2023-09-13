Rule the Galaxy With These 9 Awesome Starfield PC Cheats

Our galaxy is vast. So it’s no surprise that Starfield is a very big game. It’s got tons of skills to use, companions to romance, and stuff to steal. The problem with all this bigness is that it can take a long time to get what you want. Grinding is a key part of most RPGs, but there’s no shame in taking shortcuts.

PC players have access to console commands, essentially cheat codes, for Bethesda’s latest release. These require a smidgen of technical knowhow and aren’t meant to be user-friendly — their intended purpose is for game devs to easily make changes on the fly. Now, players can use them to summon 10,000 milk cartons in zero gravity. If you’re interested in god modes, infinite money, or just creating chaos then here’s everything you’ll need to know about console commands, including a comprehensive list to use for reference. Happy cheating!

Boldly go where thousands of cheaters have gone before. Bethesda Softworks

Tips For Using Starfield Console Commands

So how do you actually use these glorious cheats? Simple. Hit the tilde (“~”) key. This will pause the game and serve up a prompt about how you’re forgoing achievements blah blah blah. If you were hoping to be an honest cheat, sorry, Bethesda won’t let you earn trophies on performance enhancing console commands. Once you have the console command menu open, it’s as easy as typing in the code from the list below.

One other valuable tip, there’s a Help feature in the console commands that can help you find item codes for things you’ll need. Type help + name_of_thing_you_need + 1 to get a list of commands related to the query. If you type 4 instead of 1, you’ll get a list of item IDs instead. So if you type help sandwich 4 then you’ll get a list of all the different sandwich IDs, which you could then insert into the player.additem [itemID] [#] (no brackets) to spawn a gazillion sandwiches in your inventory. We won’t be providing you any long, exhausting lists of codes like this one and instead we’ll focus on the important stuff like guns, money and skills.

Two important caveats to console commands. The first is that these can absolutely break your game, your saves, etc. So cheat at your own risk.

The second is that some players are reporting that it is possible to bring this power to Xbox. If you open Starfield via the Xbox app, add your credits or what have you, save, then boot up the save on your Xbox the changes will be there. These reports are anecdotal (and Inverse has not tested this yet) so YMMV.

Rain doom (or sandwiches) from above. Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Console Commands: God Modes

Here’s the top three codes most gamers want. Use them in good health.

God Mode: tgm

This total god mode is a good all-around palace to start. You’re invincible, have unlimited ammo and unlimited boost pack fuel. Your stamina still depletes, however.

Unlimited Carry Weight: player.setav carryweight 999999

You guessed it, this will give you essentially unlimited carry weight for hauling loot to and from your conquests.

Unlimited Money: player.additem 0000000f 999999

Money for nothing. Use this Starfield console command to replenish your funds after any outrageous spending sprees.

In space, no one can hear you cheat with console commands. Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Console Commands: Skills

What fun is being a rich god if you still suck at everything? Here’s the relevant console commands for unlocking skills, perks, and Starborn powers.

Level Up: player.setlevel [value]

Take all the shortcuts and level yourself up as much as you want. This console command adds to whatever you’ve already unlocked. Remember to leave the brackets off when you type the value.

Skills and Perks: player.addperk [perk id]

If you want to focus on a particular skill or perk, or add a different background, just look up the id using the help feature and add it to the console command above.

Starborn Powers: psb

In addition to skills and perks, there are also 24 different mysterious Starborn powers you can unlock throughout the campaign. Or use this command. These include some really useful stuff like manipulating gravity, invisibility, resurrecting dead creatures to fight alongside you, and even summoning a duplicate version of yourself as a temporary ally.

Your companions will judge you for your actions. Brainwash them! Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Console Commands: Story and Gameplay

Ok so you’re a god-tier adventurer with everything you could want, but that doesn’t mean you’re above the law, or omniscient. Here’s how to eliminate bounties, woo your companion (or win them back after all the murderings), and discover all the locations on a planet.

Reset Bounty: player.paycrimegold 0 0 [faction id]

Faction IDs:

Crimson Fleet: 00010B30

Freestar Collective: 000638E5

Neon/Ryujin Industries: 0026FDEA

Trade Authority : 0022E53D

United Colonies : 0005BD93

It’s too easy to get into trouble when you have unlimited power, and now it’s just as easy to get out of it. Wipe your bounties with the console command above, the faction IDs have been provided for you, too.

Companion Affection

This one is a multi-step process. First, open the console commands (press ~) while your companion is visible. You’ll be able to see their ID number. Typ getav com_affinity to see their current level. Type setav com_affinity [value] to raise the number as high as you want.

Discover Locations: tmm 1

This will reveal every location on your current map. Super handy for when you’re out exploring and don’t want to waste time actually looking for things.

And Alexander wept, for there were no more worlds to fast travel to. Bethesda Softworks

There are literally dozens more console commands out there capable of doing all kinds of things, so if you’re bored with playing god start skimming those long, exhaustive lists for things that tickle your fancy. Just remember that cheaters never win, and winners save scum often.

Starfield is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass.