It’s easy to see why “cozy” gaming has become so popular, as people increasingly want an escape from reality, and cozy games provide the opportunity to live an idyllic virtual life. Cozy games might feel like they’re a dime a dozen these days, but there’s a single title that’s largely responsible for the boom: Stardew Valley. In the years since its release, no other game has managed to capture the same cozy heights, and it’s only become better thanks to a wealth of updates. It’s hard to imagine anything ever rivaling Stardew Valley — it’s simply one of the greatest games ever made, and if you somehow haven’t already played it, the new Nintendo Switch 2 version is the perfect way to jump in.

First released in 2016, Stardew Valley has a setup you’d expect from any farming simulator, like Harvest Moon. After the passing of your grandfather, you inherit a derelict farm just outside of Pelican Town. Hoping to start a new life, your character moves there and works to restore the derelict farm while getting to know Pelican Town’s quirky residents.

Stardew’s gorgeous pixel art and chill soundtrack fuel its cozy, laid-back approach. ConcernedApe

What makes Stardew Valley so brilliant is the boundless freedom it provides. It offers structure to guide players along, but removes any pressure or time constraints. In doing so, Stardew finds a sweet spot between the open-ended gameplay of Animal Crossing and the story-driven aspects of Harvest Moon.

There’s no right way to play Stardew Valley, because the game encourages you to get what you want from the experience. If you want to run your farm with relentless efficiency to produce the biggest yield possible, you can do it. If you’d rather focus on bonding with townspeople and getting married, you can do that. And if you only care about decorating your house and making an idyllic living space, that’s fine too.

Every element of Stardew Valley feels fleshed out and worthwhile, but there’s also no requirement to get things done or pursue specific plot threads. You can approach the game on your own terms, and Stardew has a smart progression system to encourage this, letting you refine your skills in mining, farming, foraging, fishing, and combat.

There are entire swathes of the game, like the monster-filled mines, you can avoid if you want to. ConcernedApe

There are also some smart touches that make everything you do feel meaningful on both a story level and a mechanical one. Bonding with the charming NPCs and getting married is a feel-good moment, but it also means your new spouse moves into your home and can help with daily tasks. Opening and investing in the Community Center unlocks an swathe of new gameplay mechanics, including a greenhouse you can grow crops in year-round and mine carts for fast travel. Every single thing you do in Stardew Valley feels like it rewards you in some way, and different approaches can make each playthrough feel distinct, which is why it's easy to sink hundreds of hours into the game.

Beyond all the major components, Stardew Valley includes dozens of little details and discoveries that make the world even more charming. You might discover a mouse in an abandoned house who’s happy to sell you hats. Or there’s the adorable bear in the woods who keeps asking you for food, and will do you a favor if you keep him fed. Maybe weapons are more your thing, though, and you want to unravel the secret of the legendary Galaxy Sword.

Stardew Valley is stuffed to the gills with little secrets. ConcernedApe

There’s simply an unbelievably large number of things to find and do in Stardew Valley, and it’s a tremendous accomplishment that the game continues to feel fresh even after countless hours of play. If Stardew Valley is about anything, it’s the sheer joy of experimentation and discovery. It’s one of the most refreshing experiences you can have with a video game, simply because of how playful and heartwarming it is. This is a game that has something for everyone, and if you’re looking to load up your new Switch 2 with titles, it can keep you engaged for a long, long time.

Stardew Valley is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, and PC.