It’s official: there’s a new StarCraft game in the works. But it won’t be helmed by Blizzard Entertainment. The next game in the influential strategy series will be made by Nexon, the South Korean studio known for its success in the mobile space.

Nexon will partner with Blizzard to develop a new StarCraft game, as first reported by South Korean publication MTN. The developer and publisher obtained the rights after a fierce bidding process among several Korean firms, including NCSoft and Marvel Rivals’ Netmarble. This week will kick off “full-scale negotiations regarding the 'StarCraft' IP collaboration,” according to MTN.

While little is known about what this collaboration could produce, the obvious guess would be another mainline StarCraft game. It’s been 14 years since StarCraft 2 was released, making the franchise overdue for a follow-up. However, there’s also the possibility of a spinoff game. MTN reports that various projects were proposed, including spinoffs and games that revolve around user-generated content.

This is a major development for both StarCraft and Nexon. StarCraft is one of the most recognizable franchises ever, and while it’s been nearly a decade since StarCraft 2’s last expansion, its fan community is still going strong. Any company involved in the next game stands to make a lot of money. For Nexon, which has been trying to gain a foothold in the global gaming market, acquiring the StarCraft rights is the exact opportunity it’s been looking for, according to MTN.

Not counting expansions, there hasn’t been a new StarCraft game since 2011. Blizzard

There’s also cultural significance to a StarCraft game being made by a South Korean studio, as there’s no other country where the real-time strategy series has made such an impact. The release of the original StarCraft in the late ‘90s coincided with the explosion of internet access across South Korea, making the game a cultural touchstone. StarCraft kickstarted the popularity of internet cafes and eSports, and became a common social activity thanks to the game’s support of LAN multiplayer.

Starcraft shaped South Korea’s attitude towards gaming as both a hobby and a business, in much the same way that Mario and Nintendo shaped gaming in the United States. Despite being created by an American company, a StarCraft game being developed by a South Korean studio feels like a homecoming.

A quieter part of the deal Nexon closed with Blizzard is the right to publish the mobile adaptation of Overwatch in South Korea and Japan. While not as culturally impactful, Overwatch is still very big overseas; after its 2016 release, it became the most popular game at South Korean internet cafes. While its player base has dipped in the face of other competitive first-person shooters like Valorant, a mobile port of Overwatch is as sure a success as can be. What’s most interesting is that this mobile game was dubbed “Overwatch 3” internally by Blizzard, according to MTN, which gives us a sense of how important it’s seen to Blizzard’s future plans for the series.

The last few years have been a mixed bag for Blizzard. The international juggernaut has seen its history of workplace toxicity and abuse come to light, and while it’s found success with new games like Diablo 4, it’s struggled to maintain player interest when up against stiff competition. Overwatch may have kickstarted the industry’s obsession with competitive hero shooters, but widely panned decisions, like releasing the barebones Overwatch 2, allowed competitors like Valorant and Marvel Rivals to win market share. A new StarCraft game, whatever it may be, could certainly help turn the tide.