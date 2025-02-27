After a protracted legal battle, Epic Games finally won the right to put its own storefront on mobile phones last year, most notably giving players access to Fortnite on the go. But the arrival of the Epic Games Store on iOS and Android has other benefits, too, like the extension of the store’s free games program to mobile platforms. Right now, two fantastic sci-fi games are available to claim for free through March 20.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel are two of the most acclaimed RPGs of all time, and some of the best games ever made by developer BioWare. They can both be claimed for free through the Epic Games Store mobile app, though not for everyone. Currently, the Epic Games Store is only available on iOS in Europe, thanks to a piece of legislation requiring Apple to allow third-party storefronts. That means in the U.S., only Android users can download the mobile Epic Games Store and claim the free games. Even then, Google has made the process of downloading the app a bit onerous, but Epic does have a guide on how to install it.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic is one of the best RPG series ever. BioWare

Once you’ve got the app, you can claim both Knights of the Old Republic games the same way you would access free games through the desktop version. The multi-step process of doing so is worth it, even if you’re not the biggest fan of Star Wars. Obviously being familiar with the franchise will make the very act of being a Jedi more exciting, but both are incredible RPGs that deserve to be played regardless.

Knights of the Old Republic is based on the Star Wars tabletop RPG, which uses a dice system that should be familiar to anyone who’s played Dungeons & Dragons, or games like Baldur’s Gate 3 that are based on it. Its combat is a mix of real-time and turn-based, where every action takes a set amount of time to execute but it’s not necessary to pause to give new commands each round.

Combat takes some getting used to, but it’s worth it. BioWare

One of the most interesting features of Knights of the Old Republic is how it uses the concept of the Force. The player character becomes more attuned to either the light side or the dark side over the course of the game, based on choices made throughout the story. Which side of the Force you end up closer to can have effects on how the game’s plot plays out and offers bonuses to different sets of abilities, ranging from light side buffs to dark side Force lightning.

Beyond letting you do battle as a Jedi — which is reason enough to play the KOTOR games — the real appeal of the series is its story. Both games are set thousands of years before any of the Star Wars films, well before the rise of the Empire. That means you won’t see any familiar characters from the film series, but will get the chance to see a version of the Star Wars galaxy with a very different balance of power. The player’s choice to join the dark or light side helps determine whether the Jedi or the Sith gain more power, as well as affecting the fate of their companions. The original game in particular also features a twist near the end that makes it worth avoiding spoilers even for a decades-old game given what a revelation it is.

Don’t miss the chance to get two great RPGs totally free. BioWare

The companion characters end up being some of the most memorable parts of KOTOR. Each has their own perspective on the player’s journey that changes based on which side of the Force they pursue, but by far the most popular of the bunch is HK-47, a murderous droid whose aggression and willingness to slay make them a great foil for more heroic characters and an unexpectedly dark comedic element in the games.

KOTOR may seem outdated compared to more recent games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but it shouldn’t be overlooked. It may take some time to get used to its slower style of combat and the lack of guide rails steering you on your quest, but the reward for overcoming that is one of the most captivating RPGs BioWare ever produced.