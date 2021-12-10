Yet another game has risen from the ashes of Telltale Games, the now-defunct developer that popularized the choice-driven narrative adventure game. Since Telltale's closure in October 2018, many developers have kept the classic formula alive with titles like The Wolf Among Us 2. At The Game Awards 2021, former Telltale developers at Dramatic Labs revealed a new game set in the Star Trek multiverse. But can Star Trek: Resurgence live up to Telltale's daunting legacy?

When is the Star Trek: Resurgence release date?

During its reveal, we learned that Star Trek: Resurgence will be released in Spring 2022. The developers gave no specific date or month for its release, but it doesn't seem like we'll have to wait too long to try out the game.

Is there a Star Trek: Resurgence trailer?

Yes, there is. The game was first revealed with a surprise trailer during The Game Awards 2021. You can watch the trailer below.

What is the Star Trek: Resurgence story?

The story takes center stage in choice-driven adventure games like Star Trek: Resurgence and the developers have teased what we can expect from the game. Players control two main characters on the U.S.S. Resolute: First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz.

The game follows them and the crew of the Resolute as they try to stop two civilizations on the brink of war. It's confirmed that the game is set shortly after Star Trek: The Next Generation and will feature some returning characters.

What are the Star Trek: Resurgence platforms?

Star Trek: Resurgence will be a multiplatform game when it launches. It will be available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Do note that the game's PC version will be exclusive to the Epic Game Store for an unspecified amount of time after release.

Who is the Star Trek: Resurgence developer?

ViacomCBS partnered with Dramatic Labs to create Star Trek: Resurgence. Dramatic Labs is a brand new studio formed by Kevin Bruner, who was also a co-founder of Telltale Games.

Outside of Bruner, other key developers at Dramatic Labs include former Telltale Creative Directors like Andrew Grant, Kent Mudle, Brett Tosti, and former Lead Writer Dan Martin. This team is definitely made up of people that worked on Telltale's greatest hits.

The last major Star Trek video game was Star Trek: Bridge Crew, a VR title released by Ubisoft in 2017. Ubisoft

Is Star Trek: Resurgence an episodic game?

While the spirit of Telltale is imbued into Star Trek: Resurgence, there is one significant difference: It won’t be told in episodes.

"Star Trek: Resurgence is a single, lengthy story," a PR representative for the game tells Inverse. "This is not an episodic release."

When it launches in Spring 2022, you'll be getting the entire game and won't have to wait months for the next episode. With Life is Strange: True Colors and now Star Trek: Resurgence now launching like this, the days of the episodic adventure game seem to be behind us.

What is Star Trek: Resurgence gameplay like?

Star Trek: Resurgence is a third-person adventure game mainly centered around players constantly making meaningful choices that can impact the entire story. As classic Star Trek was more discussion, ethics, and moral heavy than action-focused, Telltale's formula seems a good fit for a Star Trek video game adaptation.

In the press release revealing the game, Bruner confirms that Star Trek: Resurgence is built on a mix of Epic Games' Unreal Engine and a proprietary narrative engine built by Dramatic Labs. In the last years of Telltale, the developer's old technology held it back. It doesn't look like Dramatic Labs will run into that problem.

This is one of the most intriguing titles to come from former Telltale developers yet!