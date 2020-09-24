Are the Spellbreak servers down? Here's what you need to do.

Spellbreak, a new magical battle royale game from developer Proletariat, reached 5 million players within three weeks of its full release in early September. When a game supports cross-play and amasses that many players that quickly, server issues are bound to crop up. If you're having trouble getting into a match, here are some of the most common issues that Spellbreak players can run into and how you can identify and solve the provlem.

Are the Spellbreak servers down?

Most commonly, Spellbreak players can run into a variety of error messages that apply to the server status. Depending on the message you get, there may be some helpful workarounds. If you are attempting to get into a Spellbreak match but can't connect and receive an "Unexpected Server Error" message, then that means the game's servers are likely overloaded as so many people are playing Spellbreak. Servers may even be totally down in some extreme cases.

This issue is on the developer's end, so the best solutions are to just keep trying to join or not play until the Spellbreak server issues are fixed and more players can be accommodated. Alternatively, players are also getting a "Connection Error" message, mostly on Nintendo Switch. According to the developer, the best way to work around this is to make sure you are connected to the internet and your system's date and time are set correctly. If your system's clock has been modified, Spellbreak's servers don't respond well to it.

In some cases that disconnect in timekeeping can lead to an "Authentication Error" on the Nintendo Switch as well.

Alternatively, players might see connectivity issues with their own network status. For at least one of Inverse's staff, then ran into consistent connectivity issues when trying to play on a weaker wifi signal. For them, this was coupled with another glitch where the player cannot pick up items. Specific bug fixes are said to be in the works.

Specific issues can also crop up with Spellbreak's servers if you are using a NetGear router. If you run into this, you'll have to go into your PC's NetGear Genie and click "Turn Internet Access QoS On." After testing your internet speed and making your PC the highest priority for the internet, you should no longer get issues with Spellbreak. If you need a more detailed step by step process on how to access this, Proletariat explains it on a Spellbreak's support page.

Are you having issues launching Spellbreak?

There are also some common connection errors that can happen as players attempt to boot up Spellbreak, especially on PC. If you get an "Unknown Connection" error, Proletariat explained that this is caused by trying to run Spellbreak on a launcher that is outdated. This issue should go away if you have fully updated Spellbreak and are playing the most current version of game.

Another frustrating error PC players can run into when launching Spellbreak is code-named "LS-0019-IS-PQR4." The developers have confirmed that this error means you are directly having issues with Unreal Engine or EasyAntiCheat. To resolve this, the support page for Spellbreak says that you'll have to go directly into the game's installation directly which is titled "C:\Program Files\Epic Games\Spellbreak",

For Unreal Engine, search for "Engine\Extras\Redist\en-us\UE4PrereqSetup_x64.exe" in Spellbreak's installation directory and ensure that it's installed. For EasyAntiChat, try doing the same with "\EasyAntiCheat\EasyAntiCheat_Setup.exe" and the issues should fully resolve itself.

If you're running into an error that wasn't covered in this article, you can always check the official support page for Spellbreak.