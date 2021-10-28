Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 13.0 made its debut on the evening of October 18, 2021. The momentous occasion added Sora as the game’s final DLC fighter to conclude Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Now that the complete list of 82 fighters has finally been established, it’s time to rank them all. Below, we outline the major changes found in the latest patch and determine where your favorite characters stand on a casual-competitive level. Which fighters are the true S-tier selections? That’s what we’re here to find out.

Smash Ultimate 13.0 patch notes buffs and debuffs

When it comes to dissecting Nintendo’s official balance change patch notes for the Smash Ultimate 13.0 update, it’s plain to see this potentially final patch was all about buffing the game’s worst characters. Jigglypuff is less vulnerable overall, Dr. Mario is more powerful and faster than he previously was, Zelda is more powerful and better at launching, Lucario gets better range, and Little Mac is more powerful, faster, and has improved launch distance.

Even after update 13.0, Mario still roasts Isabelle in Smash Ultimate. Nintendo

Much to the chagrin of the Smash Ultimate community, then, update 13.0 did little to address the elephants in the room in terms of debuffing characters who’ve grown way too powerful since the 12.0 update was released in late June. Fighters like R.O.B., Mr. Game & Watch, and Pikachu will still dominate your lobbies, but characters who were barely used at all may see a little more playtime now that the roster is complete.

It’s surprising to see unutilized characters like Zelda and Incineroar still getting buffs even though Zelda in particular got a major stat lift in early 2020 that made her a decently potent choice. Many fans are pretty displeased with update 13.0, but you can take a look at the finer details yourself at the link above.

How did Smash Ultimate update 13.0 impact Fighters Pass Vol. 2 characters?

King K. Rool remains one of the worst DLC fighters in Smash. Nintendo

As most of the Fighters Pss Vol. 2 characters were faring pretty well in the meta, the 13.0 update didn’t touch any of them. Characters on the original Fighters Pass, like Hero and Joker, however, were privy to slightly reduced downtimes when exiting their Final Smash. In other words, if you’re happy with the DLC fighters you paid for, you thankfully won’t feel much difference in using them once the 13.0 update has been installed.

Smash Ultimate tier list after update 13.0

Find out where Sora ranks on the tier list below. Nintendo

As for the final tier list of all 82 fighters, it may still be some time before the best competitors in the Smash scene can truly nail down a final ranking. That being said, there are fans like balenciyagaborrower on Reddit who have made their final determinations. We agree with the general tenor of the selections listed here, so we’ll recap them below.

E Tier

Little Mac, Dr. Mario, Ganon

D Tier

Ice Climbers, Lucario, King Dedede, Bowser Jr., King K. Rool, Isabelle, Piranha Plant, Incineroar, Donkey Kong

C Tier

Jigglypuff, Banjo Kazooie, Kirby, Marth, Mii Swordfighter, Richter, Ridley

B Tier

Pitt, Rosalina & Luma, Toon Link, Duck Hunt, Corin, Mewtwo, Byleth, Villager, Meta Knight, Robin, Zelda, Mii Gunner, Bayonetta

A Tier

Ness, Terry Bogard, Yoshi, Diddy Kong, Ike, Samus, Sheik, Link, Mii Brawler, Mega Man, Greninja, Ryu, Bowser, Wii Fit Trainer, Ken, Sora, Inkling, Pichu, Hero, Lucas, Falco, Luigi, Cloud

S Tier

Pikachu, Joker, Palutena, Wolf, Shulk, Pokémon Trainer, Pyra/Mythra, Mr. Game & Watch, R.O.B., Min Min, Wario, Peach, Snake, Mario, Minecraft Steve, Zero Suit Samus, Roy, Pac Man, Sephiroth, Lucina, Chrom, Fox, Kazuya, Captain Falcon, Sonic, Young Link, Olimar

These selections are obviously just a matter of opinion and can change, but they should still help you select the right fighter in the weeks and months after the launch of update 13.0.