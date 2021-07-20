Now that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is here, many are revisiting (or trying for the first time) one of the best games in the series.

Towards the end of the game, a mysterious Moonlight Merchant can be visited in order to purchase rare and valuable resources. These items are used to upgrade many pieces of equipment and are absolutely worth getting your hands on.

But with this being a Zelda game, there are a few steps you need to take first in order to get the merchant to appear. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find the Moonlight Merchant, which items they sell, and the items we’d recommend prioritizing.

How to find the Moonlight Merchant in Skyward Sword

You can find the Moonlight Merchant in the Waterfall Cave. Nintendo

The main thing you should know about the Moonlight Merchant is that you can’t visit them until the later portions of the game. After you’ve finished the Skyloft Silent Realm trial, and the Song of Hero quest, you’ll want to head back to the Waterfall Cave in Skyloft at night. Make sure you sleep in a bed in Skyloft to change the time of day to nighttime. You’ll also need the Goddess's Harp to get the merchant to appear.

The merchant will appear by a small pool of water. Nintendo

Head into the cave, which is located on the east side of Skyloft by the water. Once inside, make your way around and you’ll come to a set of three blue Blessed Butterflies. Once here, whip out your Goddess's Harp and strum it to get the Moonlight Merchant to show up.

What items are in the Moonlight Merchant’s inventory?

The Moonlight Merchant sells rare items that are worth buying. Nintendo

But what kinds of items does the Moonlight Merchant sell? All of the items are upgrade materials used to improve the quality of Link’s gear, from the size of his quiver, to different shields, and more.

Here are the items sold by the Moonlight Merchant (and their costs):

Blue Bird Feather - 200 Rupees (Used to upgrade to the Large Seed Satchel)

- 200 Rupees (Used to upgrade to the Large Seed Satchel) Dusk Relic - 100 Rupees (Used to upgrade Divine Shield, Goddess Shield, Scattershot, and the Medium and Large Quivers)

- 100 Rupees (Used to upgrade Divine Shield, Goddess Shield, Scattershot, and the Medium and Large Quivers) Evil Crystal - 100 Rupees (Used to upgrade the Big Bug Net, Iron Bow, and Sacred Bow)

- 100 Rupees (Used to upgrade the Big Bug Net, Iron Bow, and Sacred Bow) Golden Skull - 200 Rupees (Used to upgrade the Quick Beetle, Large Seed Satchel, Large Bomb Bag, and Large Quiver)

- 200 Rupees (Used to upgrade the Quick Beetle, Large Seed Satchel, Large Bomb Bag, and Large Quiver) Goddess Plume - 200 Rupees (Used to upgrade the Tough Beetle, Sacred Bow, and Large Quiver)

- 200 Rupees (Used to upgrade the Tough Beetle, Sacred Bow, and Large Quiver) Monster Horn - 100 Rupees (Used to upgrade the Goddess Shield, Medium Quiver, and Large Quiver)

Which Moonlight Merchant items are worth it?

While all of the items sold by the Moonlight Merchant are useful in their own ways, there are a few we’d recommend prioritizing. Of course, you should aim to get the items that adhere to your playstyle, so keep that in mind.

First up, we suggest grabbing the Dusk Relic and the Monster Horn to increase your quiver size, because you can’t go wrong with more arrows. We also highly recommend the Evil Crystal since it can be used to upgrade the Iron Bow and Sacred Bow.

You can’t go wrong with any of the items sold by the Moonlight Merchant, but take a look at which pieces of gear you use the most and use that to figure out what to buy.