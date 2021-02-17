Everything you need to know about the Skyward Sword Nintendo Switch port

The Legend of Zelda is 35 years old. Hitting the big 35 is a huge deal in any world, and Hyrule is no different. To celebrate the occasion, Nintendo is re-releasing the classic Legend of Zelda game, Skyward Sword in beautiful HD on Nintendo Switch. It looks significantly better and comes with a host of teeny changes like upscaled graphics and a new control scheme.

Here's everything we know about Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

When is the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD release date?

Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be available for Nintendo Switch on July 16.

Is there a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD trailer?

Yes! A trailer debuted at the Nintendo Direct with the announcement you can watch it below.

The trailer takes you through highlights from Skyward Sword in its brand new look. We get a short look at the fight against Impa. Producer, Eiji Aonuma then takes the stage to discuss features in the new game. Aonuma also makes lofty comparisons between Breath of the Wild and Skyward Sword, suggesting that many BotW features began with gameplay found in Skyward Sword. Fans of Switch's BotW are then encouraged to give Skyward Sword a try when it comes to Nintendo Switch.

What changes are made for Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on the Nintendo Switch?

Graphics have been improved significantly, but the biggest change comes in the controls. The original Skyward Sword released on Wii and was played using motion controls in conjunction with the nunchuck.

Given that not every Switch natively has access to motion controls, the re-rerelease has adapted some alternatives. You can play this rerelease with motion controls as well. The Joycon in your left hand will act as the shield, while the one in your right is your sword. This version's motion controls will feel significantly smoother, according to series producer Eiji Aonuma.

Alternatively, you don't feel like making a fuss with your hands or if you're playing on Switch Lite, you can use a new button scheme to play through Skyward Sword HD. All previous motion controls have been remapped to the Switch's right analog stick.

Will there be a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD collector's edition?

Two Joycons you can buy for yourself or your special adventurer. Nintendo

A Skyward Sword HD collector's edition has yet to be announced. It's possible that Skyward Sword HD will have a collector's edition announced at a later date, but for now Nintendo has some swanky new special Joycons for the game. The limited-edition controllers come in Zelda blue and they're modeled after Link's own iconic Master Sword and Hylian Shield.

Each one features a little logo indicating what it's based on. The right Joycon features the Master Sword emblem, while the one on the right shows the Hylian Shield emblem. No price point was announced, but these controllers will likely cost $79.99 USD, like most Nintendo Joycon duos.