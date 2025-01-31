25 Years Later, The World's First and Weirdest Sims Games Are Finally Playable Again On PC

Making a baby through just kissing? Having bushes catch on spontaneous fire? Drink eggplant juice all day long? I’m not simply making some sort of allegory but fondly reminiscing on the early days of computer gaming.

Two games that will go down in history as the weirdest and wackiest are getting re-released on the PC — the Sims and The Sims 2. The move feels fitting in an era that’s filled to the brim with fond nostalgia for Y2K, from vintage clothes to references to the early days of online video games. Just like baggy jeans are back, so are the Sims, in two games that were previously nearly unplayable on PC due to the aging of technology.

The Sims are finally back, after 25 years. Electronic Arts

Playing the Sims is simple: enter the classic character creation menu and choose the characters’ personality traits. (In The Sims 2, as the cherry on top, characters can inherit traits from their elders.) Then create a home — in whatever shape or form that may take. The more drama-inducing furniture choices include a hot tub and a heart bed. The first two games are also notable for their twisted sense of humor and unique storytelling. Kate Gorman Revelli, The Sims vice president and general manager, described the games as “where all the chaos first unfolded.” While players can follow the script and create prosperous and happy lives for their Sims, more often than not, it’s more fun to completely ruin these imaginary people’s days and sabotage everything.

It’s important to note that the Sims 3 and 4 have been playable all this time, and filled with updates, expansion packs, and new releases. But there’s something to be said about the first two games that has captured fan attention, so much so that an early leak this week had players in an uproar. Many noted that while the Sims has always been playable in some form on PC in these past 25 years, they simply have fonder childhood memories associated with the first two games. The element of nostalgia is back in full force.

The Sims and Sims 2 are now available on PC.