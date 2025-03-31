Inzoi has landed on PC with a bang and become a huge success. The Sims-like experience offers high-quality visuals and many unique aspects of the genre when compared to its main competitor. However, one key area the game is lacking is when it comes to LGBTQ relationships and representation. In fact, these aspects of the game are just not there at all right now, leading many to wonder when Inzoi will allow gay marriage and LGBTQ relationships.

It turns out the game is supposed to feature gay marriage and relationships, but a bug is causing it to not be enabled or work. This was acknowledged on the game’s blog just a few days after the game launched.

Therefore, Inzoi should get gay marriage and LGBTQ relationships in the coming weeks after the game’s initial launch when the bug preventing it is fixed. We don’t have a confirmed timeframe yet, as Krafton has remained quiet, but as this is one of the major bugs that has popped up, you can expect it to be fixed sooner rather than later.

We will keep this page updated as Krafton provide updates on fixes for the issue.

While there are still some other issues to iron out, alongside tweaks to make to the game while developing new content, the lack of any LGBTQ relationships in Inzoi has been a big problem for many players who were looking for an experience that offered that kind of flexibility, which you can get in The Sims. Even still, the game has reached an impressive peak player number of over 87,000 players during early access, and that is likely to be surpassed when a big update drops, like adding LGBTQ relationships, or when the game comes to consoles.

Inzoi is out now on PC in Early Access. It will be launching sometime in the future as a full release on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Currently, there’s no word on when it will arrive on console.