Shinobi and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound Are the Perfect Gaming Double Feature

In genres like platformers or Metroidvanias, you get a lot of games that feel very similar to each other; that’s both natural and inevitable. But what doesn’t happen outside of once in a blue moon is when two games come together so perfectly, they fit together like puzzle pieces — almost like they were made together. But that’s exactly what happened with Shinobi: Art of Vengeance and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, two games that complement each other so much that I’d genuinely recommend people play them at the same time. These are two experiences that revitalized the action platformer in a lot of the same ways, but lean into specific strengths. Any flaws or shortcomings of one can be met by the other, making it the best double feature we’ve seen in games in a long time.

What makes the release of these two games so novel is that they’re both brand new takes on legacy franchises by indie studios — and that’s part of why each one feels so scintillatingly fresh. What’s especially vital is that both studios have a rich history of these kinds of games, and were able to leverage a unique viewpoint to redefine what these franchises mean. Shinobi developer Lizardcube previously worked on Streets of Rage 4 and WonderBoy: The Dragon’s Trap, while Ragebound studio The Game Kitchen is behind the Blasphemous games.

Ragebound is a laser-focused platformer all about speed and split-second reactions. Dotemu

Sega and Koei Tecmo made wise decisions by bringing on fresh, young developers that could reinterpret these games for a modern age — and that’s a big part of why they work together. Both Shinobi and Ragebound are, from the most basic description, 2D action platformers that focus on fast-paced combat and tight platforming. From the most basic levels, you can see the comparisons, but the interplay between these two games and how they hone in on different aspects is what’s truly remarkable.

Ragebound is a laser-focused experience that only lasts 5 to 6 hours, emphasizing speed and twitchy gameplay. While there is a decent amount of side content, Ragebound doesn’t focus on exploration; it’s strictly an action game that wants you to master its systems and feel like a master ninja, mowing down enemies without breaking a sweat. Ragebound’s short runtime ensures that each level can feel vibrantly different, and practically no part of the game drags. It’s not a problem that the game isn’t longer, but it’s simply so good that you’ll likely find yourself craving even more. That’s where Shinobi comes in.

Both of these games are easy to pick up but difficult to master, and while Ragebound is all about perfecting timing and a couple of core mechanics, Shinobi takes a more in-depth approach with a combat system heavily inspired by fighting games. As you make your way through Shinobi, you’ll unlock a number of different moves that can be comboed together, juggling enemies in the air while depleting a gauge that lets you do a dazzling execution move. To that end, both of these games have ultra-satisfying executions, and both really lean into that idea of making you feel like a “master” ninja; they just get there through different avenues. Shinobi wants you to revel in the complexity of its combo system and the opportunities that it allows, while Ragebound wants you to master its movement. Two sides of the same coin.

Shinobi, like Ragebound, emphasizes dynamic combat and platforming, but goes about it more methodically. Sega

That idea then bleeds over into the level design, as Shinobi weaves in more Metroidvania elements that let you liberally explore to find extra challenge battles, treasures, currency to unlock more moves, and more. Again, where Ragebound focuses on dashing through a level, Shinobi allows you to take your time and vibe with the gorgeous world and exploration.

And the main reason I say you should play these games at the same time is how those different approaches can complement each other. If Ragebound’s intensity is starting to overwhelm you, jump into Shinobi for a more exploratory experience and combat system where you can take your time. Likewise, if you’re playing Shinobi and feel the need for more action, you can jump into Ragebound and blitz through a level. I’ve genuinely had a blast flip-flopping between the two games, and it genuinely enhanced my appreciation for the strengths of both games.

Yet playing like this can also give some fascinating insight into the state of the platformer genre, how these two franchises defined the way it evolved, and what they’re both doing to push things forward now. Shinobi and Ragebound are both answers to what a modern platformer can look like, and although they come from different teams, they aren’t made in a vacuum.

Shinobi has more Metroidvania elements than Ragebound, giving the games complementary pacing and cadences. Sega

It’s not a coincidence that we get both these games at this exact moment — they’re both a statement to not just cash in on nostalgia, but meaningfully figure out what these old dormant franchises can still bring to video games, how they can still innovate.

It’s a blessing that both these games even exist at all, but the fact that they complement and feed into each other impeccably well is a real treat.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound are both available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.