A souped-up version of Ride 4 comes to PS5 and Series X in January

Get ready, speed junkies. Milestone's Ride 4 isn't even out yet, but it's already getting a major tune-up. An enhanced version of the full-throttle motorcycle racing game will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on January 21, 2020.

If you buy a current-gen copy of the game in the coming weeks, you'll get a free upgrade if you get a new console. Xbox One version owners will be able to download a Series X version indefinitely, thanks to the Smart Delivery feature. Owners of Ride 4 on PS4 will have until April 30, 2021 to download the PS5 version without additional cost.

You can check out the next-gen trailer below.

In a press release, Milestone unpacked some of the enhancements coming for Ride 4 on PS5 and Series X compared to current-gen hardware. As you might expect, graphics and frame rates will be getting a noticeable boost on the new consoles, but racers will also face tougher competition on the track.

"Both next-gen consoles’ specifications are incredibly inviting for a racing franchise like Ride, where players expect to experience the excitement of riding a 200 HP bike in fast-paced and adrenaline-filled races all over the world. Players will be now able to experience a smoother and shining gameplay, at 60FPS with a resolution up to 4K. That means they will enjoy their beloved bikes with the highest quality for shaders and textures, with a never seen before level of detail both for bikes and environments. Also, their riding experience will be extremely more precise, satisfying and natural. Thanks to the extra power of next-gen consoles, all races both online and offline will be now even more compelling, with 20 riders competing for the victory!"

Milestone also revealed some intriguing details about the PS5-specific enhancements afforded by Sony's new DualSense controller. There's vibration features to mimic specific types of terrain, as well as unique haptic feedback for gas and braking. Each bike will mimic the distinct feel and handling of its real-life counterpart.

Ride 4 digital pre-orders for the October 8 PS4 and Xbox One release are also available now. Standard Edition preorders on PS4 and Xbox One will get a Bonus Pack with two extra bikes, five additional events and one additional achievement/trophy. The Special Edition pre-order Bonus Pack contains four iconic bikes, 10 new events, two additional achievements/trophies, as well as early game access starting October 5. On Steam, the pre-order bonus will guarantee a 10 percent discount on the game price, two iconic bikes, five new events, and one additional achievement.