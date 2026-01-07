It’s been seven years since Red Dead Redemption 2 came out, but the game’s very active community just stumbled onto a big mystery and is scrambling to get to the bottom of it. And trust us, folks, this one goes deep.

Late last month, players on Reddit discovered a series of spider webs strewn on telephone poles throughout the game’s open world. These eight webs only appear for exactly one in-game hour each day and release a feather when shot. Strange Man, a popular Red Dead YouTube Channel that’s been documenting the hunt for answers, credited Reddit user fthen2K02 for discovering a larger web hung in a tree at the center of the other eight webs.

That web contains the letter N, with an image of a telephone pole. Heading directly north from there leads players to an ordinary-looking pole. However, chipping away at its wooden base with a firearm reveals a hidden message underneath — a W with five telephone pole symbols.

Walking five poles west and shooting its base reveals another hidden message: NW and a guitar symbol. Following these directions leads players to the Fort Wallace settlement, where a series of guitars eventually takes them to a roof. There, players found two bird symbols carved into the tiles. Heading in the direction the two birds seem to be flying leads players to the very edge of the map, where, if you peer towards a specific mountain with binoculars, you can make out a giant question mark etched on the mountainside.

This question mark can’t be reached, as the mountain is out of bounds. Fans aren’t sure whether this particular punctuation is the end of this mysterious journey, or if there’s more to this tangled web. While the hunt for answers continues, another layer to the mystery suggests that it goes beyond Red Dead’s world. Last month, Grand Theft Auto 5 players discovered two spider-webs located on Mount Chiliad, the map’s largest mountain. Both webs look exactly like the webs found in Red Dead 2, and also only appear during a specific in-game hour. Additionally, a coin-operated fortune teller named Madam Nazar (who’s actually modeled after a Red Dead Online NPC) seems to mention these webs when activated in GTA Online.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is part of the larger Red Dead mystery. Rockstar Games / GTA BOOM

“I see a web, still tangled after years of unraveling,” she says. “Will you be the one? I wonder!”

Keen-eyed players have confirmed that the spider-web mystery has lain dormant within Red Dead 2 since it launched in 2018, suggesting that whatever this is leading to isn’t related to the likes of GTA 6 or the long-rumored Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster. However, its ties to GTA Online imply that Rockstar is teasing something big.

We’re not sure how this will all end, but we’re on the edge of our seats. If you’re as intrigued as we are, I suggest monitoring the Red Dead Mysteries subreddit for the latest. Or, if this is putting you in the mood for your own western adventure, the original Red Dead Redemption was just re-released on Switch 2 and modern consoles, and it's as great as it was 15 years ago.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.