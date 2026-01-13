It’s already been a few weeks since Red Dead Redemption 2’s newest mystery was first discovered. Nearly a month later, the rabbit hole seems to be going even deeper than first thought. Players have not only found another clue in this elaborate enigma, but a bigger, overarching pattern that may lead them to the elusive final clue in this journey.

A week after players discovered a large, white question mark imprinted on a mountain far out of bounds of the world map, another clue was found in the wild. This time, just northwest of the Fairvale Shanty, players found a grassy patch on a stone mountain that, when viewed from a certain angle, also forms a question mark.

As first pointed out by Red Dead Redemption content creator Strange Man on YouTube, the question marks look identical to each other, suggesting this isn’t just a fluke, but were hints purposely placed for players to discover. Taking things a step further, Red Dead gumshoes also noticed that if you put markers on the world map at all of the points of interest in this mystery so far, they actually form an inverted question mark. That question mark is incomplete so far, suggesting not only that players are on the right path, but they’re nearing its end.

If you haven’t kept up, here’s a quick recap of the mystery so far: Late last month, players on Reddit discovered a series of spider webs strewn across telephone poles throughout the game’s open world. At the center of these webs was a larger web pointing players north towards a telephone pole. Shooting the base of the pole reveals a hidden message pointing them northwest to a duo of guitars at an abandoned fort. The guitars eventually lead players to a rooftop, marked with two bird symbols carved into the tiles. The bird symbols lead towards an in-game location, known as Giant’s Nest. It’s here that the first mountain-side question mark can be seen.

The mystery goes beyond Red Dead, as well. Last month, Grand Theft Auto 5 players also discovered two spider-webs located on Mount Chiliad, the largest mountain in the game. Both webs look exactly like the webs found in Red Dead 2, and also only appear during a specific in-game hour. Additionally, a coin-operated fortune teller named Madam Nazar (who’s actually modeled after a Red Dead Online NPC) mentions a “web, still tangled after years of unraveling” when activated in GTA Online.

Going into what most presume to be the final stretch in this mystery, players have one big clue to help them narrow their search. Clues for these points of interest come in pairs. There were two question marks, two bird-related, guitar-related, electrical pole, and spider-related clues. Whatever’s next will likely be a set of unique signals guiding players to its conclusion.

As pointed out by Strange Man on YouTube, all of the clues mapped out form an inverted question mark. Strange Man on YouTube

It’s not every day that people discover an easter egg that’s been tucked away for seven years. And on the cusp of Grand Theft Auto 6, it feels like the last great Rockstar mystery waiting to be uncovered. When reached for comment about the ongoing investigation, a spokesperson for Rockstar Games declined.

If you’re as intrigued as we are, I suggest monitoring the Red Dead Mysteries subreddit for the latest on how this all ends. If you’re daring enough, it might be a good time to start searching for clues yourself. Happy hunting.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.