A new Star Wars game is coming from an unlikely source. Earlier this year, Lucasfilm confirmed it was expanding its deals for video games beyond EA. Star Wars titles from Aspyr, Ubisoft, and Zynga are already confirmed, and now one more Star Wars game not from EA leaked. The developer behind this rumored project? Quantic Dream .

According to DualShockers and Kotaku, the Detroit: Become Human developer is reportedly working on a brand new Star Wars game that differs significantly from its previous project. While it has yet to be confirmed, we’ve rounded up everything that we know about Quantic Dream’s rumored Star Wars game, from potential release date to plot and setting within the Star Wars franchise.

When is the Quantic Dream Star Wars game release date?

As Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game isn’t even announced yet, there is no release date. However, you probably shouldn’t expect this game to come out for quite a while. Kotaku and DualShockers’ reports mention that the game has only been in development for the last eighteen months.

Modern video games can take five years or more to make (Detroit: Become Human took roughly six years from the first demo to release), and Quantic Dream hasn’t officially announced this project yet. If this game is real and doesn’t get canceled or delayed, you shouldn’t expect it until 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.

Is there a trailer for Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game?

Not yet. And probably not for a while. In the meantime, you can always watch this:

Since releasing Detroit: Become Human in 2018, Quantic Dream brought that game, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls to PC.

What is Quantic Dream?

Quantic Dream is a French game developer founded in 1997 by video game designer David Cage. The studio is best known for its narrative adventure games that adapt to player choice, such as Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. Quantic Dream helped establish the genre that Telltale and series like Life is Strange popularized.

While Quantic Dream explores unique storytelling possibilities in games, it is also quite controversial. Many have criticized the company’s portrayal of women in games like Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit Become Human. The developer was also accused of having a toxic and sexist work culture, which Quantic Dream denied in court.

This year, Quantic Dream has was wrapped up several lawsuits surrounding those allegations. Hopefully, the studio can fix these alleged issues, create a safe work environment for its developers, and make a great Star Wars game. Otherwise, we may have to think twice when the title is released.

Is Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game a narrative adventure?

Quantic Dream is best known for linear, choice-driven adventure games that have wildly different endings depending on what the player does. As such, you’d probably expect a Star Wars game from the studio to be a similar narrative adventure game. Surprisingly, early reports suggest that is not the case.

“It won’t be the conventional type of quick-time-event-driven game we’ve come to expect from the French studio,” Kotaku reports. “Instead, they said, the game will have more traditional action gameplay, and possibly even open world and multiplayer elements.”

Quantic Dream appears to be defying expectations with this title, so it will be intriguing to see what it comes up with. Hopefully, it at least has a thought-provoking story like the developer’s previous games.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake was revealed as a PS5 exclusive in September 2021. Aspyr

Will Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game be a PlayStation exclusive?

Quantic Dream has a long history of being a PlayStation-exclusive studio, so you might think its Star Wars game will be a PS5 exclusive like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake. While an exclusivity deal could happen before this game’s announcement, Quantic Dream previously indicated that it is now a multiplatform studio.

“Quantic Dream is not exclusive to any platform anymore,” David Cage said when I interviewed him for DualShockers in 2019. “Unless there are some specific exclusivity deals on a title-by-title basis, all our games will be released on all platforms at launch.”

No reports about this new Star Wars game have mentioned a platform, so we’ll have to wait and see where the game will release once it’s announced.