There’s now a new way to catch ‘em all, and it’s off to a great start. At the end of October, The Pokémon Company launched Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, a mobile version of the Pokémon TCG that’s been around since the ‘90s. It’s been, to put it mildly, an enormous success, immediately raking in millions of dollars and launching multiple limited-time events based around battling. But like the physical card game it’s based on, it’s totally possible to have a good time in Pokémon TCG Pocket without using a single tackle or vine whip.

To be clear, the way the new mobile game translates card battles to its digital format is pretty great. Like in every other version of Pokémon, battling means each player sends out a ‘mon to duke it out in turn-based fights. Pokémon TCG Pocket uses the physical card game as its basis, but introduces a host of rule changes to make sure matches flow more quickly and easily. If you’re already a Pokémon master, you’ll probably have an easier time climbing the ranks, but even total newbies shouldn’t be lost. Best of all, this variant of the card game whittles its battles — which can be painfully drawn out in the original version — down to just a few minutes each.

Collecting cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket is a delight even if you never send them into battle. The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company has made battling the cornerstone of two in-game events already. One pits players against each other, and another has them battling computer-controlled opponents, with both offering different exclusive cards as rewards for performing well. They’re both fun ways to encourage players to try different kinds of battles and offer satisfying prizes for fighting to be the very best.

The thing is, unless you’re going for those rare reward cards, it’s totally possible to enjoy the game without battling at all. On top of being a fun card battler, Pokémon TCG Pocket feels like a simulation of what it’s like to play TCGs. Sure, putting your cards to the test can be the most important part if you want it to be, but that’s not a given. Collecting cards is just as important as battling with them, and Pokémon TCG Pocket knows it.

Every day, you’re able to open two normal booster packs of cards, plus get at least one more random card through the Wonder Pick system. You can earn more cards by spending money or using free items, but however you go about it, building your collection is a joy. Rather than just letting you choose a pack to open and sending a bunch of cards to your inventory, Pokémon TCG Pocket turns opening packs into an event. After you swipe your finger against the screen to simulate tearing a pack open, you pull out the cards one by one to take a look at their art, then swipe up to add them to your collection.

The latest Pokémon game is all about building your critter collection. The Pokémon Company

After all that ceremony, you can go back to look at your card collection any time, whether you want to check their attacks to build the perfect deck or just admire them. With duplicate cards, you can purchase “flair” that makes them look even more distinct. Once you’ve got a decent number of cards, you can even arrange them into customizable display boards and show off your best cards to other players in the game’s social hub.

Like any game that lets you spend real money for benefits, Pokémon TCG Pocket is best approach with some amount of caution and skepticism. Ultimately, The Pokémon Company wants you to pay to open more cards and get more customization options, not to mention that battles can be dominated by players willing to pay more. But if you’re able to play without being lured into dumping your paycheck into it, Pokémon TCG Pocket is actually a satisfying alternative to playing expensive card games in real life. Even without spending a dime, opening the app to enjoy a dopamine-dispensing look at your new card packs is a nice little treat twice per day. I don’t expect to spend much time in Pokémon TCG Pocket’s battle mode, but I’m eager to slowly collect my favorite cards to appreciate their illustrations all the same.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is available now on Android and iOS.