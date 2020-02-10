While they start strong, Pokémon generations often fall off in popularity shortly after the initial release when most fans have already completed the main story, leaving little reason to return. But Pokémon Sword and Shield are a bit different — especially when Nintendo adds a Gigantamax version of one of the coolest new Pokémon of this generation to the game: the "Punk" Pokémon.

The addition of Max Raid Battles and Pokémon Dens have extended the game’s lifetime indefinitely. Players come back each month to capture a new Gigagantmax Pokémon, which are often troublesome to find in the base game. The regular events also add free item codes to the game and bolster encounters with select other Gigantamax ‘mons.

This month, let’s gather around a local Pokémon Den to capture Gigantamax Toxtricity.

How good is Toxtricity?

Even without the Gigantamax form, Toxtricity is a force to be reckoned with. It evolves from Toxel at level 30 and has a unique Electric-Poison typing. It comes in an Amped or Low Key Form depending on its nature and boasts an impressive stat total of 502, with most of its stats concentrated into Attack and Special Attack, making it a bit lacking in other areas. There are faster and better Electric Pokémon out there, but it's hard to compete with this dual-typing that gives it an edge against Flying, Steel, Electric, Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy Pokémon.

Official concept art for both forms of Toxtricity.

Aside from the adjustments to stats over time due to its nature, the main difference between the two forms is cosmetic: both are mostly purple "punk" lizards that stand on their hind legs with spiky accent markings. Amped's secondary color is electric yellow and Low Key's coloring is powder blue.

At level 52, the former will learn the Steel move Shift Gear that raises Speed and Attack whereas Low Key will learn Magnetic Flux, an Electric move which raises the Defense and Special Defense of all allied Pokémon. In its Gigantamax form, Toxtricity can perform G-Max Stun Shock, which can either poison or paralyze enemies.

Toxtricity on the prowl! Nintendo

Gigantamax Toxtricity release and end dates

Gigantamax Toxtricity will only be available within Max Raid Battles from Thursday, February 6 to Sunday, March 8.

How to add Gigantamax Toxtricity to your Pokemon Den rotation

Before you can begin your hunt for the punk Pokémon in earnest, you have to add the event to your game. Open your main menu by clicking the X button then head to the Mystery Gift option. Once there, select “Get the Wild Area News.” Doing so will update your game to include Gigantamax Toxtricity as a possible spawn within the Wild Area.

How to find Gigantamax Toxtricity

Having activated the Wild News, Gigantamax Toxtricity will now be randomly available within active Pokémon Dens emitting red or purple lights. To confirm that Toxtricity is within the den, look at silhouette and star count before beginning the event. Toxtricity will only spawn with five stars. If you den has any less, then that’s certainly not Toxtricity!

The gigantamaxed Pokémon will spawn in it’s Amped form for Sword trainers while spawning in the Low-Key form in Shield. Make sure to capture both forms before the event concludes on March 8, 2020.

If you’re having trouble finding one, try using the Pokemon Raid Exploit to force one into existence or to farm one for your friends.

Facing a Gigantamax Toxtricity Nintendo

Battling Gigantamax Toxtricity

Before staring down the massive poison/electric pokemon, make sure to strengthen your favorite Ground-type Pokémon, as it’ll have 4x effectiveness against Toxtricity. I recommend teaching that Pokémon TR94- High Horsepower. If you don’t have a High Horsepower TR to spare, head back into your Mystery Gift menu and choose the “Serial Code” option. Enter the code PUNKR0CK to get 10 copies of the move for free! That code will be usable until March 30, 2020.

Now it’s up to you to put your best foot forward and defeat the behemoth!

Other events currently running in Pokemon Sword and Shield

I get it. You’re over this whole “Punk Rock” thing — It’s passe. Sword and Shield have other events for you! Right now, Pokémon Sword players will encounter Gigantamax Kingler and Gigantamax Grimmsnarl in Max Raids with ease, while Shield players are more likely to meet Gigantamax Hatterene and Orbeetle.

There are also various codes you can currently enter for free goodies. Here’s a list of the active ones and their rewards:

C0MPET1T1ON — 1 Bottle Cap

— 1 Bottle Cap SUPEREFF1CACE — 20 BP

— 20 BP G1GAGRANF1NALE — 10 Heal Balls

— 10 Heal Balls AREAS1LVESTRE — 10 Premier Balls

— 10 Premier Balls GALAR — 1 Bottle Cap

These can be entered through the same Mystery Gift serial code menu you used to obtain High Horsepower.

Now you can truly put your best foot forward to become the best trainer you can be!

Good luck! Be sure to capture the Pokémon before the event ends on March 8, 2020.