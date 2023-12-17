Becoming a Pokémon master is great, but what’s the point if you can’t do it in style? Like in most recent games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet lets you buy and change your character's clothing. There are a lot of options in both the main game and its DLC, but if you’re wondering how to get started here’s what you need to know about clothes in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet.

Where to buy clothes in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet

There are clothing shops located in Mesagoza, Levicia, and Cascarrafa. You can see the specific shops marked on your map when you are in the area (a t-shirt icon shows where you can purchase clothing).

Each of these shops sells a different type of clothing:

Capbourg sells hats

Bagin’s sells bags

Zapaldea sells shoes

Sock Quarter sells socks

Spec Shack sells glasses.

There are also three shops that have specific styles:

Rough and Tough sells sporty and casual fashion items Veracidad sells more expensive, designer fashion Seguro Style sells biker gear

Rough and Tough has all sorts of bike gear. The Pokémon Company

You can also unlock more clothing and hairstyle options by getting The Teal Style Card, which was introduced in The Teal Mask DLC. This card is gained by progressing through the story when you meet Carmine and Kieran’s grandparents. Once you have this item, shopkeepers within the Paldea region will notice your card when you talk to them, giving you more hairstyles and clothing to choose from.

How to change clothes in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet

You can try on your looks before you buy too! The Pokémon Company

When you are ready to change clothing in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, you can do so by pressing the Left D-Pad button. This will bring up the Outfit menu, which has a bunch of Clothing Categories that you can go through, showing each item you have in each category. You can then select them with A to try on or if they are already on you, select X to remove them.

That’s it! The menu itself is pretty straightforward, so you can likely get rid of that school outfit!