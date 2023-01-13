How to evolve Pokémon #1,000 Gholdengo in Scarlet and Violet

Gholdengo is built different. According to its Pokémon Scarlet Pokédex entry, its body is comprised of 1000 coins, which makes its status as the 1000th Pokémon even more fitting. They don’t call it the Coin Entity Pokémon for nothing.

Unfortunately, the “golden boy” of Pokémon is also one of the most difficult ones to get because of how tedious it is to gather enough Gimmighoul coins to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. Thankfully, they can pop up at multiple stops throughout your journey while you’re solving gym puzzles and breeding Pokémon.

Here’s how you can evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.

How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo

You need 999 Gimmighoul coins to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. No more, no less.

Once you have 999 Gimmighoul coins, simply level up the Gimmighoul you want to evolve and it’ll automatically evolve into Gholdengo. Don’t level up the wrong one, though! Evolving Gimmighoul actually consumes the coins, so you’ll need to collect another 999 Gimmighoul coins if you want to evolve another one.

According to its Pokémon Violet Pokédex entry, Gholdengo attacks its enemies by firing coins at them. Nintendo

Where to find Gimmighoul and their coins

Gimmighoul coins come from Gimmighoul. Naturally, that means you’ll need to interact with several Gimmighoul before you have enough coins to evolve one of them into Gholdengo.

There are two kinds of Gimmighoul: Roaming and Chest Form. The Roaming Gimmighoul can be found at multiple places throughout Paldea. In our playthrough, they often appeared at Pokemon Centers, bridges, and signposts. They also have a chance at respawning at these places after you collect them. You can’t actually catch them, though. If you interact with them, they flee and drop Gimmighoul coins as they go.

Chest Form Gimmighoul are less common and typically found at watchtowers, ruins, and secluded locations that trainers wouldn’t typically go to. These are the only kinds of Gimmighoul you can catch. You still get their Gimmighoul coins whether you defeat or capture them.

If you want to farm Chest Form Gimmighoul, your best bet is either defeating or capturing all the ones from the watchtowers because they have a guaranteed spawn. Both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have them in the same locations, which YouTubers like Tacoman796 have outlined in a video. Serebii also has an interactive map with a more comprehensive list of locations, considering Chest Form Gimmighoul can spawn in other locations outside of watchtowers.

How many coins does Gimmighoul drop?

According to Serebii.net, the number of Gimmighoul coins you can get from Roaming Gimmighoul ranges between 1 and 200. Most of them will only drop one coin and sometimes drop two or five. The higher the number, the less likely it will happen. Chest Form Gimmigoul drop significantly more coins than their roaming counterparts, ranging between 30 and 777. However, similar to the Roaming Gimmighoul, the higher drop rates are rarer. Around 50 or 60 coins is the standard.

These might seem like an unfathomable amount at first, but the coins add up if you continuously interact with Gimmighoul throughout your journey. If you’re still under 999 by the time you need Gholdengo to complete your Pokedex, we advise farming Chest Form Gimmighoul because they drop more coins.