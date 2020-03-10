Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX Buried Relic guide for recruiting Regice and more

One of the most challenging end-game dungeons for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is called Buried Relic, and it's where players can recruit the three "Regi" Legendary Pokémon: Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. Do you have what it takes to enter the dungeon to challenge them?

How to unlock the Buried Relic dungeon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX

A few days after beating Stormy Sea, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX’s first post-game dungeon, you’ll receive a letter. Head to the Pokémon Square to find Lombre and then Shiftry, and they’ll help you better understand the letter. These conversations will unlock the Buried Relic dungeon as a travel point for you.

Hold on just a second; Don’t depart just yet!

Ancient Relic Camp for sale Nintendo

If you don’t have the Ancient Relic Camp yet, make sure you purchase the locale from Wigglytuff for 700 P. Without the camp, you won't be able to recruit the three legendary "Regi" Pokémon, because if there’s one thing mythical creatures love, it’s camping. Now you’re free to venture onto the Buried Relic dungeon.

How to recruit Regirock, Regice, and Registeel in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX

Once you’re in the dungeon, you’ll encounter all sorts of Pokémon in the ruined location, but your first legendary won’t be until Floor 15, where you’ll meet Regirock. You won’t be able to recruit them during this first encounter, nor any of the other Regis, but don’t worry. That will come soon enough.

Defeat Regirock to obtain the Rock Part item. Continue onward and you’ll meet Regice on Floor 25. Defeat them to obtain the Ice Part. Then on Floor 35, you’ll meet Registeel. (You're probably grasping the pattern by now.) Defeat Registeel to obtain the Steel Part.

The Regi Music Box Nintendo

Now that all three typed parts are in your possession, an animation will trigger that combines the once distinct parts into a golden music box! With the box in tow, you can finally recruit Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. To do so, you'll just need to defeat them one more time each. If you plan on recruiting them, make sure you have Ancient Relic Camp we mentioned earlier. Otherwise, your fighting will be for naught!

Head back to Floor 15 to face Regirock and then Floor 25 and 35 to defeat then recruit Regice and Registeel, respectively. All three will be at Level 30 at the time of recruitment. If you’d like to use them on missions, select them prior to departing. Sure, they’re Legendaries, but you can treat them just like any other ‘mon!

What else is there to do in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX's Buried Relic dungeon?

Although you’re through with recruiting Regis by Floor 35, the dungeon has a bit more to offer! There are a total of 99 floors to explore! If that sounds uneventful, feel free to leave and move onto the next dungeon, Solar Cave, where you can obtain the Friend Bow, an essential item for recruiting Shinies and other exceedingly rare Pokémon.