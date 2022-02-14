Where to find wood in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for crafting

Pokémon Legends: Arceus features all kinds of crafting resources for trainers to collect, and wood is probably one of the least helpful collectibles despite being required for a few random Requests and a single part of the main story. Since it’s often overlooked, this guide explains how to find wood in the Hisui region. Sudowoodo is probably more useful than most of the real wood you’ll find throughout the game. There are only a few good locations we’ve been able to find these sticks, but they should have enough wood to allow you to move on with your monster-collecting journey.

Most likely you’re trying to complete Request #18 called “Please! Make Me a Pokéshi Doll!” It requires players to find three pieces of wood to advance the quest.

How to get wood in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

While you might think you can collect wood in Pokémon Legends: Arceus by approaching any old tree, that’s unfortunately not the case. Instead, it must be harvested from the ground in woodland areas. You’ll see these logs that can be picked up when you approach them. The monster indicator in the game doesn’t point logs out, so you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled to spot them.

You’ll find small wooden logs near trees in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Nintendo/Trophygamers @ YouTube

Where to find wood in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

When it comes to finding wood in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there are a few spots you can use. We recommend visiting the locations close to the Fieldlands camp in the early game, but more experienced trainers can also look elsewhere.

You can find some wood between Tidewater Dam and Nature’s Pantry. Nintendo/Quick Tips @ YouTube

Southwest of the Obsidian Fieldlands Camp, between Aspiration Hill and Floaro Gardens. The area you’re looking for is essentially northwest of Deertrack Path.

In the same Fieldlands camp area, you might also find wood northeast of Derrtrack Path, near the river.

Also in the Obsidian Fieldlands, look through the Tidewater Dam and Nature’s Pantry area to the south.

Later in the game when you reach Coronet Highlands you may find some wood north of Havenward Lookout.

You can also use this video from ZaFrostPet on YouTube if you require a more specific visual aid.

A video guide for binding wood in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If necessary you can always warp back to the nearest camp and reload the area to get more wood. Especially using the section of the map around Obsidian Fieldlands, you should be able to find the supplies you need.