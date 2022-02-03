How to catch the powerful, hungry Munchlax in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Snorlax is one of the most beloved Pokémon ever, so you’ll probably want to get your hands on one in Legends: Arceus. To do so, you either need to handle the Alpha wandering around the Obsidian Fieldlands or catch its pre-evolution Munchlax, which is a rare creature only available in a couple of locations around the map. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find a Munchlax, with tips on how to catch it, and how to evolve it into Snorlax in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Munchlax location

There are a couple of known areas that could contain a Munchlax, one of them being Deertrack Path within the Obsidian Fieldlands. This is one of the first areas you encounter in the game, so you can potentially get your hands on a Munchlax within two hours or so.

Munchlax has a chance of spawning in Deertrack Path within the Obsidian Fieldlands. The Pokémon Company

The spot you should aim for is to the west of the camp in this area, as shown on the map above. The radius is larger than you might think, so make sure to be thorough when looking for this creature. In addition, Muchlax has a better chance of spawning at night, so use the nearby camp to advance time as needed.

If it doesn’t spawn, go back to the camp and wait until nightfall again so the day advances, despawning any of the current Pokémon for a new set. Repeat this process until the Munchlax spawns. We actually found one after just a couple of minutes, though it was slightly to the north of the area marked on the map above.

You can also find a Munchlax within the Snowfall Hot Spring area of Alabaster Icelands, though you won’t unlock this section until later on. For the quickest results, we recommend Deertrack Path instead.

How to catch Munchlax in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A Munchlax that spawned in Deertrack Path. The Pokémon Company

In terms of the actual catching process, you’ll want to come prepared with Heavy Balls to ensure a successful capture. Approach the Munchlax slowly and throw your most powerful Pokéball at it. If you’re struggling, you can try tossing an Oran Berry at it first, as this can make it easier to catch.

Though, as you can see in the video above, we were able to capture the creature without any additional items, and by using a regular Pokéball. Of course, your success will be luck-based, so hopefully, you don’t encounter a high-level Munchlax that might be harder to catch and add to your team.

How to evolve Munchlax into Snorlax in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Munchlax eventually becomes the beloved Snorlax. The Pokémon Company

Is there any Pokémon more relatable than Snorlax? Once you’ve got your hands on Munchlax, your next goal should be to evolve it into the sleepiest Pokémon around. To do so, you need to raise Munchlax’s friendship level up to 200.

The easiest way to do this is to simply use the Munchlax frequently in battles. In addition, using the Munchlax to collect resources around the world increases the friendship level, so make sure you do that in between battles. Giving the monster EXP Candies is also a great way to increase friendship level.

To check the friendship level of a Pokémon, you’ll need to have completed the seventh mission titled The Frenzy of the Lord Woods. Once you do, you’ll find an NPC on the southeast side of Jubilife Village by a fence. Complete this NPC’s request, and they will check your friendship level of your Pokémon.