Pokémon Legends: Arceus has already been a massive hit with fans, selling over 6.5 million copies within its first week. Legends: Arceus pushes the series forward in some exciting ways, such as looping in elements of open-world games and an engaging gameplay loop. Patch 1.0.2 hopes to fix some of the lingering issues that come from the vast exploration, particularly one that made the Pokémon Cherrim notoriously difficult to catch. The new patch doesn’t address all of the issues with Legends: Arceus, of course, but here’s an overview of everything that it does address.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus version 1.0.2 patch notes

The main Patch 1.0.2 changes increase the capture rate of Cherrim, who was difficult to catch because of a bug. There are a few other details, so here are the full patch notes via Nintendo.

The Pokemon Company

Fixed an issue where, while offline, the screen could freeze after trying to pick up a lost satchel by throwing out a ball that contains a Pokémon.

Fixed an issue that sometimes made it difficult to catch Cherrim.

Fixed an issue where a certain event would not occur during a particular Mission, preventing the scenario from proceeding as intended.

Fixed an issue where players could obtain certain Pokémon twice instead of once only as intended, prohibiting the player from obtaining other certain Pokémon. The relevant Pokémon will appear for players who were unable to catch those certain Pokémon due to this issue.

How to catch Cherrim in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Despite the patch addressing an issue with catching Cherrim, you might still need a bit of help knowing how to catch the elusive Pokémon. Cherrim, and its other form Cherubi, can only be found in shaking berry trees that have blue leaves. The earliest you’ll be able to find one of these is when you get access to The Heartwood area of the Obsidian Fieldlands, however, only two trees in this entire area are blue. You can see the location of the trees in the map down below, but your best bet is to move onto either the Crimson Mirelands (five blue trees) or the Coronet Highlands (22 blue trees), where it’ll be easier to find the Pokémon.

Both trees in the Obsidian Highlands can be found in the area with the marker on the map. Nintendo

Even in those latter two areas, you aren’t guaranteed to find a Cherrim, as it could be a Cherubi that falls out of the tree. Cherrim seems much more likely to spawn in Coronet Highlands than the other areas. Even if a Cherrim does drop from a tree, to make catching it more likely you’ll want to battle, lower its health, and apply some kind of status effect. It should also be noted, however, that you can evolve Cherubi into Cherrim at level 25 if you’d rather go that route.