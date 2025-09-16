PS Plus Just Quietly Added a Revolutionary Tactical RPG

The last decade has seen an absolute avalanche of Persona games, from a full-blown remake of Persona 3 to manga and anime adaptations, and four different spinoffs of Persona 5 alone. But perhaps most surprisingly, almost all of those are good, and it speaks to the sheer versatility of Persona. Outside of the delightfully energetic dancing games, there might not be a better example of that versatility than Persona 5 Tactica. A brilliant strategic take on the series’ trademark combat, Tactica also manages to weave a compelling story of revolution and the nature of oppression. It simultaneously serves as the perfect title for longtime fans and newcomers, which makes it the perfect game to grab on PlayStation Plus .

While Persona 5 Tactica does star the Phantom Thieves from the main game, for all intents and purposes, it’s a wholly separate experience. Essentially, at some point after the whole group has come together, the Phantom Thieves are transported to an alternate world — one ruled by an oppressive regime known as the Legionnaires. After a run-in with the despots, the Thieves are saved by a revolutionary group known as the Rebel Corps and invariably get drawn into their struggle.

Erina is easily the strongest character introduced in any of the Persona 5 spinoffs. Sega

Tactica is entirely a story about the very concept of revolution, what it means to struggle against the yoke of oppression, and ties that into the original Persona 5’s themes of rebellion and “fixing” society. It’s not a story that’s going to be any kind of text for future revolutionaries, but there are some hefty messages it carries, bolstered by a genuinely engaging, well-paced core story. But what’s especially interesting about Tactica is how little The Phantom Thieves feel like the main crux of the narrative.

This version of the team is already well-versed in their subversive mission, and the Thieves largely work as backup for a handful of new characters that easily take the spotlight. Chief among these characters is Erina, a revolutionary who’s essentially the protagonist, but seen through the eyes of the Phantom Thieves. That puts a fascinating twist on the story that’s easy for newcomers to grasp, but provides an extra layer for anyone already familiar with Persona 5.

Tactica is all about careful planning and utilizing the environment to your advantage. Sega

That idea also extends to Tactica’s gameplay, which, as you might have guessed, is a tactical RPG. It plays a lot like taking the turn-based weakness-focused combat of Persona and mixing it with the Mario x Rabbids games. There’s a tremendous focus on unit placement in battles, making sure all your characters have cover, and making smart tactical moves to flank or outwit enemies. You have a lot of options for moving around and altering the battlefield, from using physical attacks to push enemies, to lining up your party just right to make a triangle for an “All-Out Attack.” On top of that, each character has their own unique skills via their Persona, while Joker can, once again, equip multiple Personas.

While Tactica does take steps to streamline its strategic gameplay, it does get more complex the further you get, with some huge battles that can really put your endurance to the test. Anyone familiar with tactical RPGs will find a lot to love, but if this is your first, there might be a bit of a learning curve.

Tactica is a largely linear experience, but the game does give you room to spend extra time with its characters. Sega

Still, Tactica provides ample reason to see its journey through, both on the gameplay and story front. It’s one of the most ambitious stories this series has told, all wrapped in a pulpy, candy-coated art style. Hopefully, as Sega moves on to Persona 6, Tactica is proof that this series can continue to diversify its offerings.

Persona 5 Tactica is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.