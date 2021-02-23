"Can you do this for me?" Is a friendly question you'll likely hear fairly often in Persona 5 Strikers. If you complete a request there's a high chance that you'll be rewarded with a nifty reward like a new weapon, money, or a cooking recipe. When they're available, try not to miss out on any quests so you can have the strongest possible team.

Here's how to find and complete every single request in Persona 5 Strikers.

If you're looking for a specific one, press command+F on your computer and enter the date you're stuck on. We've organized every request by the day you unlock them. It's worth noting that while most quests are available for the duration of your playthrough, certain quests are missable and need to be completed on the day they're obtained. Those requests will be marked with a "missable" tag. Some requests also have prerequisite quests before they can be accepted. Those will also be marked with the necessary prerequisite.

August 2 and 3 requests

Take Back the Desire – Shibuya Jail – Enter the Shibuya Jail. You'll find a fight at the first intersection. Win it.

Prison Mail, Part 1 – Fuse Archangel with the Skill Amrita Drop – Fuse Andras and Succubus to receive Hua Po, then fuse Level 14 Hua Po with a Level 14 High Pixie.

Painful Past: Alice Hiiragi – Shibuya Jail – Head back to Shibuya Jail and defeat Alice a second time. Her location will be marked on your map with a request symbol.

Joker, and his favorite request partner Arsené. Atlus

Gusts of Punishment – Shibuya Jail – Defeat 3 Succubus with either Wind or Bless attacks. You can find them in the Shibuya 705 Area.

Cold-Blooded Treatment – Sendai Jail – Defeat 3 Lamia with Ice attacks.

Sendai Sweets (Missable) – Sendai City- Talk to Ann to start the request. She'll ask for one Zunda Shake, a Sunda Daifuku, and a Gyutan Ice Cream. You can purchase all three in the Sendai City area.

Lending a Paw (Missable) – Sendai City – After completing the Sendai Jail, Morgana will ask for help purchasing a Zunda Supreme for Ann. Speak to the NPCs in Mt. Aoba Park until you're told to get a password.

After a manager talks to you, head to the station then listen to the guy near Futaba. Afterward, you can return to the manager to finally buy the shake at Cafe Blue, the shop next to you. Prerequisite: complete the Sendai Jail and the Sendai Sweets request.

August 8 requests

Trapped in Wonderland – Forgotten Desire 1 – Shibuya Jail – Return the Underground Waterway where you first met Sophie. In the map's northwest area you'll find multiple drains that you can climb into. The southernmost one will have the Forgotten Desire.

Junk Collection, Part 1 – Shibuya Jail – You can find the required item by collecting floating cubes and defeating enemies. Do this until you have enough for the quest.

Painful Past: Ango Natsume – Sendai Jail – Return to Sendai Jail and defeat Ango Natsume a second time. His location will be marked on your map with a request symbol.

Sophia’s Weapon Shop – Sendai Jail – Defeat 20 High Pixie.

Sophia’s Armor Shop – Sendai Jail – Defeat 5 Orthus.

August 11 requests

Prison Mail, Part 2 – Fuse Eligor with the skill Divine Grace – Fuze Orthus and Lamia to create Ame no Uzune. Level up Ame no Uzune to 29, so it can learn Divine Grace. Fuse Level 29 Ame no Uzune with Level 25 Lilim.

Prison Mail, Part 3 – Fuse Kaiwan with the skill Makouga – Fuse Level 27 Principality with Level 26 Setanta.

Trapped in a Nightmare – Forgotten Desire 2 – Sendai Jail – It's on the roofs in the Hirose St. area where you crossed the invisible platforms. It's located on the map's top left area.

Enduring a Slimy Hell – Sendai Jail – Defeat 50 Slimes as Joker.

Junk Collection, Part 2 – You can find the required item by collecting floating cubes and defeating enemies. Do this until you have enough for the quest.

Bug Blaster – Sapporo Jail – Kill 8 Mothman with Guns.

Sub-Zero in Sapporo – Sapporo Jail – Defeat 20 Jack Frost with Fire.

Psychokinetic Siege – Sapporo Jail – Defeat 3 Setanta with Psy attacks.

Nuking the Stars – Defeat 3 Kaiwan with Nuclear attacks.

Blessing the Wicked – Defeat 3 Lilim with Wind or Bless attacks.

Cursing Those on High – Defeat 3 Principality with Curse attacks.

Love Soupreme (Missable) – Talk to Ryuji. He'll ask for Meal Tickets to eat ramen. Go to North Suzushino and speak to the Pharmacy Manager in front of the building with the red awning. He'll unlock The Apothecary’s Connection request for you. Complete it, then return to the Pharmacy Manager to finish the quest.

Love Soupreme request location. Atlus

The Apothecary’s Connection (Missable) – Sapporo Jail – Kill 10 Mothman as Sophia. Prerequisite: Talk to the Pharmacy Manager in Love Soupreme.

August 17 and 18 requests

Prison Mail, Part 4 – Fuse Mithra with the Skill Regenerate 1 – Fuse Principality Level 27 with Setanta Level 31

Painful Past: Mariko Hyodo – Sapporo Jail – Return to Sapporo Jail and defeat Mariko a second time. Her location will be marked on your map with a request symbol.

Trapped in a Frozen Hell – Forgotten Desire 3– Sapporo Jail – head to Arboretum checkpoint before the first snowboard section. Instead of taking the snowboard, head back down and follow the path, leading you through a chapel. You'll find the Forgotten Desire you need.

Junk Collection, Part 3 – Sapporo Jail – Once again collect the floating cubes and defeat enemies until you have 12 of the item needed.

Beachside Blast(Missable) – Okinawa City / Sapporo Jail – Talk to Makoto on the beach then buy a watermelon from a nearby shop in Okinawa. You also need to defeat 10 Jack Frost as Makoto.

Okinawan Art Appreciation(Missable) – Okinawa Jail – Speak to Yusuke after finishing the dungeon then kill 10 Shiisa as Yusuke.

August 23 requests

Prison Mail, Part 5 – Unicorn with the skill Zionga – Fuse Shiisa Level 35 with Black Ooze Level 33.

Elegant Experiment – Kill 8 enemies with a single Showtime Attack.

Junk Collection, Part 4 – In Okinawa Jail, earn items by collecting floating cubes and defeat enemies. Do this until you have enough for the quest.

Shocking the Scum – Okinawa Jail – defeat 20 Black Ooze with Elec attacks.

Trapped in Ruins – Forgotten Desire 4 – Okinawa Jail – You can find it on top of a container in the area with the Dire Shadow enemy. Use the North Lab Checkpoint to get there quickly.

Okinawa in Persona 5 Strikers. Atlus

August 24 requests

A Thief’s Challenge: Panther – You need to start Shibuya Jail at the beginning and travel until you reach the area marked with the request symbol. This needs to be completed without being spotted. You can attack enemies, but make sure not to get ambushed by them.

Sophia’s Armor Shop Redux – Kyoto Jail – Defeat 10 Koppa Tengu as Wolf.

Sophia’s Weapon Shop Redux – Kyoto Jail – Hit 5 Neko Shogun with a Phantom Dash.

An Ebon God Descends – Find and defeat the Strong Shadow Seth in Sendai Jail. He is found close to the Mt. Aoba checkpoint.

Cooking Papa (Missable) – Talk to Zenkichi. You'll then will be asked to speak with Futaba and Haru. Each one will give you their own requests.

Obanzai Ingredients (Missable) – When you talk to Haru about Zenkichi's request she will give you a list of ingredients she needs. Buy them from the shops in the area as well as from Sophia in the RV.

Forging the Ultimate Menu (Missable) – When you speak to Futaba about Zenkichi's request, she'll give you her own ingredient list. Buy them from the nearby shops or Sophia.

Trapped in Shrine Gates – Forgotten Desire 5 - Kyoto Jail – Head to the area with the lantern to find the Forgotten Desire.

Junk Collection, Part 5 – Kyoto Jail – Once again collect boxes until you have enough materials

A Thief’s Challenge: Fox – Reach the marker on your map without raising an alarm. Ambush enemies on your way before they spot you.

A Thief’s Challenge: Wolf – Sendai Jail – Beat up 10 High Pixie with a Phantom Dash

Prison Mail, Part 6 – Queen Mab with skill Technical Adept – Fuse Level 37 Kaiwan with a Level 40 Kikuri-Hime.

Junk Collection, Part 6 – Osaka Jail – You can find the required item by collecting floating cubes and defeating enemies. Do this until you have enough for the quest.

A Thief’s Challenge: Noir – Sapporo Jail – Reach the spot marked on your map without raising an alarm.

A Thief’s Challenge: Skull – Osaka Jail – Defeat 20 Naga and 5 Valkyrie.

The Hound of Hades Howls- Osaka Jail – Find and defeat the Strong Shadow Cerberus in Osaka Jail. He's located by the Jouji Zoo checkpoint. Prerequisite: complete An Ebon God Descends.

August 25 requests

Elegant Experiment Extended – Kill 12 enemies with one Showtime attack.

A Thief’s Challenge: Queen – Okinawa Jail – Reach the marker on your map without raising an alarm. Ambush enemies on your way before they spot you.

A Thief’s Challenge: Sophie – Kyoto Jail – Reach the marker on your map without raising an alarm. Ambush enemies on your way before they spot you.

Make the Way for the Frozen King – Sapporo Jail – Find and defeat the Strong Shadow King Frost in Sapporo Jail. He can be found in the botanical garden area. Prerequisite: complete The Hound of Hades Howls.

All the Phantom Thieves, teaming up to take on a request. Atlus

August 28 requests

Trapped in Dystopia – Forgotten Desire 6 – Osaka Jail – In the middle of the cargo container area. You will need to use your Third Eye to see vantage points that will take you to your goal.

Prison Mail, Part 7 – Trumpeter with the Skill Diarahan – Fuse Level 54 Norn with a Level 48 Sarasvati.

Junk Collection, Part 7 – Osaka Jail – You can find the required item by collecting floating cubes and defeating enemies. Do this until you have enough for the quest.

A Thief’s Challenge: Wolf, Pt, 2 – Osaka Jail – Reach the marker on your map without raising an alarm. Ambush enemies on your way before they spot you.

Employee Course Correction – Osaka Jail – Defeat 5 Ganesha and 5 Raja Naga in Osaka Jail.

Painful Past: Akira Konoe – Osaka Jail – Return to Osaka Jail and defeat Akira a second time. His location will be marked on your map with a request symbol.

Halt the Strutting Little Imp – Shibuya Jail – Find and defeat the Strong Shadow Black Frost in Shibuya Jail. He is located at the first intersection near the entrance to the Jail. Prerequisite: Complete Make the Way for the Frozen King.

August 30 Requests

Prison Mail, Part 8 – Cu Chulainn with the Skill Concentrate – Fuse Level 59 Mot with a Level 55 Nebiros.

Prison Mail, Part 9 – Dominion with the Skill Nuke Amp – Fuse Level 62 Mot with Level 60 Forneus.

Trapped in the Abyss – Forgotten Desire 7 – Abyss Jail – you can find the Forgotten Desire on a ledge just before you drop down to the third checkpoint.

Trapped in the Great Tree – Forgotten Desire 8 – Tree of Knowledge – you can find the Forgotten Desire on a ledge on the fifth floor, close to a chest.

Junk Collection, Part 8 – Abyss Jail – You can find the required item by collecting floating cubes and defeating enemies. Do this until you have enough for the quest.

Junk Collection, Part 9 – Tree of Knowledge – You can find the required item by collecting floating cubes and defeating enemies. Do this until you have enough for the quest.

A Thief’s Challenge: Mona – Abyss Jail – Reach the marker on your map without raising an alarm. Ambush enemies on your way before they spot you.

A Thief’s Special Challenge – Tree of Knowledge – Reach the marker on your map without raising an alarm. Ambush enemies on your way before they spot you.

Painful Past: Demiurge – Tree of Knowledge – Return to the Tree of Knowledge and defeat Demiurge a second time. Its location will be marked on your map with a request symbol.

Painful Past +: Alice Hiiragi – Rematch Alice once again.

Painful Past +: Ango Nastune – Rematch the Ango Natsume once again.

Painful Past +: Mariko Hyodo – Rematch the Mariko once again.

Dragon Slayer Enters the Fray – Kyoto Jail – Enter the portal at the Fox Couple statue to immediately find a Strong Shadow Sigfried. Defeat it. Prerequisite: complete Halt the Strutting Little Imp.

The Writhing Nightmare Rising – Okinawa Jail – Strong Shadow Mara will be located in the final room of Okinawa Jail. Prerequisite: complete Dragon Slayer Enters the Fray.

Angel of Contracts Descends – Tree of Knowledge – Next to the Hall of Contracts check, you'll find Strong Shadow Metatron. Defeat it. Prerequisite: complete Angel of Contracts Descends.

Painful Past +: Akira Konoe – Defeat Akira yet again.

Painful Past +: Demiurge – Fight the final boss a third time.

Knocking on Death’s Door – Okinawa Jail – The Reaper Fight – You will find him at the very end of the Okinawa Jail.