Everything we know about the long-rumored Nintendo Switch port of Persona 5

Persona 5 made waves when it first launched on PS4 in 2016, drawing almost universal acclaim for its stylish art style, immersive story, and intricately detailed rendition of modern-day Tokyo. 2020 is shaping up to be another banner year for the smash hit JRPG. We’re getting two sequels: P5 Royal enhances the base game with brand-new content, while the musou spin-off, P5 Scramble, follows the Phantom Thieves in their post-Persona 5 life.

Scramble comes out on PS4 and Switch, but what sense does it make to release a sequel on a console without the initial story, leading many to believe a Switch port is imminent. Altus hasn’t done much to alleviate the possibility of a port. Here’s everything we know about Persona 5 on Nintendo Switch.

Joker, putting on his thieving gloves.

What is the release date for Persona 5 on Nintendo Switch?

There isn’t currently a release date for Nintendo Switch, but Atlus has regularly implied that it might be possible, keeping fans on the hook. The publisher recently told fans to "keep fighting" for a Persona 5 Switch port. If that wasn’t enough, Atlus also listed Persona 5 as a survey option for a question that read:

“If previous Atlus games (games which can be played on other hardware, without adding additional elements) were ported to the Nintendo Switch, would you want to play them? Select all of the titles below that you would like to play on the Nintendo Switch.”

Etrian Odyssey, Shin Megami Tensei, Devil Summoner, and Catherine: Full Body were among the other titles on the list. A Catherine: Full Body Switch port might already be in production. According to a recent leak, the game was recently rated for Nintendo Switch by Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee. The Shin Megami Tensei franchise (of which Persona is a spinoff) is already coming to Switch. Still, we've been waiting a long time for more news about SMT V, which was announced back in 2017.

Would the Switch port be "vanilla" Persona 5, or Persona 5 Royal?

Were it to exist, the Switch port might be something different entirely. The current chatter surrounding a possible Persona Switch port discourse was spurred by a faulty Best Buy listing released in April 2019. In addition to that, fans discovered an Atlus-owned domain labeled “P5S,” which fans took to be the Switch port. This was later revealed to be Persona 5 Scramble. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if a potential Switch port was P5 Royal with even more additional exclusive content.

Altus recently ported their 2016 Fire Emblem – SMT crossover, Tokyo Mirage Sessions, to Switch, along with new narrative content and skins. Were a Persona 5 Switch port to occur, we can imagine there would be at least a small sprinkling of additional content with it. (Perhaps Smash Bros. skins for the entire cast? With Morgana as a Smash Ball or Pikachu? We can dream, right?)

Joker and the Phantom Thieves.

Can the Nintendo Switch hardware even handle Persona 5?

Persona 5 is a massive game with hundreds of hours of gameplay, intricate character models, and environments. Can the Switch, which has less robust hardware than the PS4, handle Persona 5?

The short answer is yes. It shouldn't be a problem at all.

Here's why: Persona 5 first released in 2016 for both PS4 and PS3. The PS3 is far less powerful than the Switch. If that wasn’t enough, the recent Persona 5 Scramble demo seemed to be visually identical on Switch and PS4. That said, there was a pretty significant disparity in load times. The Switch took nearly 50 longer to load settings than the PS4.

If Persona 5 doesn’t come to Switch, we’ll just have to see if times change by Persona 6’s release.