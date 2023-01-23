Nothing can get in the way of young love, not even a string of grisly murders. There are a lot of ways to spend your time in Persona 4 Golden, and while you’re forming Social Links with friends you might run into the option to turn that relationship into something more. There are eight possible romance options in Persona 4 Golden, four of which are your main party members, while the others are some of the more prominent side characters.

If you really feel like it, you can even romance multiple characters, but that has a way of coming back to bite you around Valentine’s Day. We’ve put together a comprehensive list of all the romance options in Persona 4 Golden, to help you find that digital special someone.

All romance options in Persona 4 Golden

Chie Satonaka

Even if you romance Chie, you’ll still be second to her love of beef bowls. Atlus

Chie is one of the very first party members you’ll meet in Persona 4, and she’s a headstrong tomboy with a deep love for Kung Fu movies and beef bowls. Because she’s an early party member Chie is typically one of the easiest Social Links to max, as you can get started on April 18 and there aren’t any particular stat requirements.

You’ll need to get to Rank 9 before you can actually enter into a romantic relationship. Chie can be a bit dense at times, but she’s easily of the funniest characters in the entire game.

Yukiko Amagi

Yukiko is one of the most popular girls at Yasogami High, even if she doesn’t know it. You’ll unlock access to her Social Link just after the first dungeon on May 17, and there are no stat requirements for maxing it.

Yukiko has a surprisingly goofy side that comes out more and more as you get to know her, and a romantic relationship can be officially started at Rank 9. As a fun side note, Yukiko actually makes a very brief cameo in Persona 3 Portable, meaning shes’ the only character linking the two games together.

Yumi Ozawa

Yumi is a devoted member of the Drama Club, so as you can imagine this romance is filled with a fair share of, well, drama. You can start this Social Link as early as April 25, when the protagonist has the chance to join a club, but it’s important to note that you’ll need to choose between two different clubs. If you choose Drama you can romance Yumi, but if you choose the Music Club you’ll instead be able to romance Ayane. Again, this romance can be started at Rank 9 and doesn’t have any stat requirements.

Rise Kujikawa

Rise is definitely one of the flirtiest characters in Persona 4. Atlus

Rise is one of the most fascinating characters in all of Persona 4, as she’s a massively popular idol who came to Inaba in an effort to run away and hide from her life of glamour. While her Social Link automatically starts on July 23, Rise can actually be a bit tricky to max as you can only hang out with her on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Rise’s arcana, fittingly, is the Lovers, and your choice to officially romance her pops up at Rank 8.

Ayane Matsunaga

Ayane is a bit more lighthearted than Yumi’s Social Link, which seems fitting for her musical tastes. Again, this Social Link can be started as early as April 25, but you have to choose to join the Music Club if you want to romance Ayane. Unlike Yumi, the choice for this romance will kick in at Rank 8, but you won’t need any special stats to get there.

Marie

Marie is one of the more unique inhabitants of the Velvet Room, and that’s saying something. Atlus

Marie is a brand new character introduced with the Golden version of Persona 4, and she’s vitally important to the overall narrative. If you’re wanting to get the game’s true ending you’ll need to max her Social Link by December. Luckily Marie’s Social Link can be started as early as April 18, and there are no stat requirements at all. It’s worth investing in this relationship no matter what as Marie’s a great character that reveals a little more about the enigmatic Velvet Room, but if you choose to romance her you can start a relationship at Rank 8.

Naoto Shirogane

Naoto is a brilliant ace detective and the last member to join your party. This means she’s the toughest Social Link in the game to max, simply because you have very little time to do so.

At the same time, you need Rank 5 in both Courage and Knowledge to properly start her link. If you’re looking to romance her, make sure you have both of those stats maxed by October 21, which is the first official day you can start Naoto’s link.

Past those requirements, there are two dialogue choices you absolutely need to hit if you want to romance Naoto. At Rank 5 you’ll need to pick the choice “I’m glad you’re a girl,” then at Rank 7 when a man pulls a knife on her you need to choose the “Protect Naoto” option. Directly after that, you’ll be able to enter into a romantic relationship.

Ai Ebihara

Ai is one of the only Social Links you can “break” in the game. Atlus

Ai is basically the “mean girl” of Yasogami High, but the more you get to know her, the more you find out here delinquent personality is just a front. She’s a hugely complex character, but also one of the most difficult Social Links in the game. Ai is also one of the only links you can actually completely ruin by making the wrong choice.

In order to star Ai’s link you first need to raise the Strength Arcana, the soccer or basketball club, to Rank 4. Once you’ve done that you’ll meet Ai for the first time, and she’ll pressure you to skip classes with her, which you’ll need Rank 3 Courage to do. At Rank 5 Ai’s link splits into a Temporary Lovers route and a normal route. If you’re looking to ACTUALLY romance her, it’s important you don’t agree to be her boyfriend at Rank 5. If you do agree to be her boyfriend at Rank 8 when she asks if you can just be friends don’t pick “We need time apart” or this will break the Social Link and you can’t progress it further. If you did not agree to be her boyfriend, at Rank 9 you can start an actual romance with Ai.

Persona 4 Golden is available on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.