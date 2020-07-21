Use this Paper Mario: Origami King Great Sea map to find all 11 islands

As you explore the wonderful world of Paper Mario: The Origami King, you'll eventually reach the Purple Streamer section and the Great Sea, an expansive ocean to explore. You might have difficulty uncovering everything by your lonesome, but fret not! By using our completed Sea Chart, you'll be able to discover all 11 named destinations in the area.

Why should you find more islands?

You can first get the Sea Chart by returning to the museum at least once after the Purple Streamer chapter begins. Once you unlock it, you'll be able to track every landmark you encounter.

There are 11 locations available in the Great Sea. Many are extremely small and easy to miss if you're just wandering the Great Sea. Finding a new island can be a boon if you're into obtaining every collectible available in The Origami King. Each island houses a lost Toad passenger and other collectibles.

Nintendo

Make sure to return to Toad Town at least once before formally beginning your voyage. There's an upgrade available there that allows you to double your ship's movement speed. It can make sailing a breeze.

In this area, all Toads you find are former passengers of the Princess Peach cruise ship that has been lost at sea. If you can track down every Toad, you'll earn a sparkly new trophy. To find each one, hop from island to island while utilizing your Toad Radar and Alert system. Toads are fairly easy to find when you use these tools. And it really should be a priority! These guys were lost at sea and might perish without your help.

A completed map can also help you make sense of hidden treasure locations that can be obtained throughout the Great Sea. If you need help finding these treasures, try speaking to NPCs in the area or completing nearby events. After you're done, an "X" will be marked on your map to denote a treasure location.

As you continue, make sure to keep your eyes on the map completion percentage to know you're making headway. Here's where you can find every island in the Great Sea Paper Mario: The Origami King has to offer. Use the key below to identify the different islands.

A nearly complete sea chart. Nintendo

Hammer Island — 4A Scuffle Island — 7C Spade Island — 1D Sea Tower — 1B Club Island — 3B Bonehead Island — 5G Diamond Island — 3D Crescent Moon Island — 3F Heart Island — 4D Mushroom Island — 4E ? Island — 5B

You can also use our handy map to check out those 'X' marked locations and find some hidden treasures as well. Don't worry if you haven't seen the associated events yet; You can still claim the treasure even if you don't have the specific clues for them just yet.