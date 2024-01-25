‘Palworld’ Fusion Pal Breeding Combos and Starter Guide

Palworld is the first viral game sensation of 2024. Launched seemingly out of nowhere on January 19, this early access title has already sold more than 7 million copies and seen 2 million concurrents on Steam, the second-highest total of all-time. Impressive numbers, especially considering it’s also available to Game Pass subscribers, including on PC. Its “Pokémon with guns” premise is a great elevator pitch, and it delivers all the depth you’d expect from a title with such grand ambitions. This includes a lot of crafting and farming, as well as breeding pals to create rare and powerful Fusion Pals. To get there, you first need to achieve some basics in Palworld before you can start harvesting those sweet, sweet Fusion Pal eggs.

Palworld Breeding Guide - Getting Started

You aren’t able to breed pals in Palworld without first unlocking and then constructing some key items. By level, the blueprints you need to unlock in your tech tree are: a wheat plantation and a mill at level 15, a cooking pot at level 17, and a breeding farm at level 19.

Achieve your dreams of being an organic farmer/arms dealer. Pocket Pair, Inc

Why do you need food production for breeding? Because every pairing between two pals requires a cake. Making a cake requires eight red berries, eight eggs, seven milk, five flour and two honey. Berries, eggs and milk are easy to come by thanks to the berry plantations and ranches you’ve likely set up to make it to level 19. If somehow you haven’t yet, go out and catch some Chickipees for eggs and Mazzarinas for milk and assign them to the ranch. The wheat and mill will take care of the flour. Honey is the hardest part. You’ll need to find (and fight) Beegarde to obtain honey. You can find Beegarde scattered across the island below, but your best bet is to start near the Mossanda Forest or Gobfin’s Turf fast travel points.

You’ll find Beegardes all over this island, except for the snowy glacial area in the center. Pocket Pair, Inc.

You’ll need a Giga Sphere (level 20 unlock) to catch them for your ranch but it's possible to obtain honey by defeating them, too. Once you get all the ingredients together it takes a while to make the cake. If you have a Pal with the kindling skill, you can assign them to cook it while you do other things like gather the materials to build the breeding farm and egg incubator (unlocked at level 7).

Once you have the cake, the farm, and the pals you want, simply put the cake in the box at the breeding farm and assign the pals you want to breed. After the “Love is blossoming” progress bar fills up, the egg is ready. You can keep the same pals or switch them out, as long as there’s cake in the box your pals will make eggs together.

Palworld Breeding Guide - Fusion Pal Combo List

Broncherry Aqua is just one of dozens of Fusion Pals you’ll need to breed if you want to complete your Paldeck. Pocket Pair, Inc.

Now that you know how to breed Pals in Palworld, the real question is which ones will you pick? You can breed any male/female pair of the same species, but there are also some rare Fusion Pals that can occur under the right conditions. This is a list of all the combo breeds in the game. You can’t find these Fusion Pals in the wild, either, so you’ll need to collect them all if you’re looking to complete your Paldeck.

Bushi + Penking = Anubis

Jetragon + Quivern = Beackon

Blazehowl + Felbat = Blazehowl Noct

Broncherry + Fuack = Broncherry Aqua

Penking + Tombat = Bushi

Dinossom + Rayhound = Dinossom Lux

Frostallion + Helzephyr = Frostallion Noct

Eikthyrdeer + Hangyu = Eikthyrdeer Terra

Elphidran + Surfent = Elphidran Aqua

Vanwyrm + Anubis = Faleris

Gobfin + Rooby = Gobfin Ignus

Hangyu + Swee = Gobfin Ignus

Mossanda + Rayhound = Grizzbolt

Incineram + Maraith = Incineram Noct

Jolthog + Pengullet = Jolthog Cryst

Jetragon + Elphidran = Jormuntide

Kingpaca + Reindrix = Kingpaca Cryst

Leezpunk + Flambelle = Leezpunk Ignis

Mossanda + Petallia = Lyleen

Lyleen + Menasting = Lyleen Noct

Mammorest + Wumpo = Mammorest Cryst

Mau + Pengullet = Mau Cryst

Mossanda + Grizzbolt = Mossanda Lux

Grizzbolt + Relaxaurus = Orserk

Pyrin + Katress = Pyrin Noct

Relaxaurus + Sparkit = Relaxaurus Lux

Reptyro + Foxcicle = Reptyro Cryst

Robinquill + Fuddler = Robinquill Terra

Kitsun + Astegon = Shadowbeak

Surfent + Dumud = Surfent Terra

Suzaku + Jormuntide = Suzaku Aqua

Vanwyrm + Foxcicle = Vanwyrm Cryst

Palworld is available now on Game Pass, Xbox, and PC.