‘Palworld’ Fusion Pal Breeding Combos and Starter Guide
Love is blind but it loves cake, apparently.
Palworld is the first viral game sensation of 2024. Launched seemingly out of nowhere on January 19, this early access title has already sold more than 7 million copies and seen 2 million concurrents on Steam, the second-highest total of all-time. Impressive numbers, especially considering it’s also available to Game Pass subscribers, including on PC. Its “Pokémon with guns” premise is a great elevator pitch, and it delivers all the depth you’d expect from a title with such grand ambitions. This includes a lot of crafting and farming, as well as breeding pals to create rare and powerful Fusion Pals. To get there, you first need to achieve some basics in Palworld before you can start harvesting those sweet, sweet Fusion Pal eggs.
Palworld Breeding Guide - Getting Started
You aren’t able to breed pals in Palworld without first unlocking and then constructing some key items. By level, the blueprints you need to unlock in your tech tree are: a wheat plantation and a mill at level 15, a cooking pot at level 17, and a breeding farm at level 19.
Why do you need food production for breeding? Because every pairing between two pals requires a cake. Making a cake requires eight red berries, eight eggs, seven milk, five flour and two honey. Berries, eggs and milk are easy to come by thanks to the berry plantations and ranches you’ve likely set up to make it to level 19. If somehow you haven’t yet, go out and catch some Chickipees for eggs and Mazzarinas for milk and assign them to the ranch. The wheat and mill will take care of the flour. Honey is the hardest part. You’ll need to find (and fight) Beegarde to obtain honey. You can find Beegarde scattered across the island below, but your best bet is to start near the Mossanda Forest or Gobfin’s Turf fast travel points.
You’ll need a Giga Sphere (level 20 unlock) to catch them for your ranch but it's possible to obtain honey by defeating them, too. Once you get all the ingredients together it takes a while to make the cake. If you have a Pal with the kindling skill, you can assign them to cook it while you do other things like gather the materials to build the breeding farm and egg incubator (unlocked at level 7).
Once you have the cake, the farm, and the pals you want, simply put the cake in the box at the breeding farm and assign the pals you want to breed. After the “Love is blossoming” progress bar fills up, the egg is ready. You can keep the same pals or switch them out, as long as there’s cake in the box your pals will make eggs together.
Palworld Breeding Guide - Fusion Pal Combo List
Now that you know how to breed Pals in Palworld, the real question is which ones will you pick? You can breed any male/female pair of the same species, but there are also some rare Fusion Pals that can occur under the right conditions. This is a list of all the combo breeds in the game. You can’t find these Fusion Pals in the wild, either, so you’ll need to collect them all if you’re looking to complete your Paldeck.
Bushi + Penking = Anubis
Jetragon + Quivern = Beackon
Blazehowl + Felbat = Blazehowl Noct
Broncherry + Fuack = Broncherry Aqua
Penking + Tombat = Bushi
Dinossom + Rayhound = Dinossom Lux
Frostallion + Helzephyr = Frostallion Noct
Eikthyrdeer + Hangyu = Eikthyrdeer Terra
Elphidran + Surfent = Elphidran Aqua
Vanwyrm + Anubis = Faleris
Gobfin + Rooby = Gobfin Ignus
Hangyu + Swee = Gobfin Ignus
Mossanda + Rayhound = Grizzbolt
Incineram + Maraith = Incineram Noct
Jolthog + Pengullet = Jolthog Cryst
Jetragon + Elphidran = Jormuntide
Kingpaca + Reindrix = Kingpaca Cryst
Leezpunk + Flambelle = Leezpunk Ignis
Mossanda + Petallia = Lyleen
Lyleen + Menasting = Lyleen Noct
Mammorest + Wumpo = Mammorest Cryst
Mau + Pengullet = Mau Cryst
Mossanda + Grizzbolt = Mossanda Lux
Grizzbolt + Relaxaurus = Orserk
Pyrin + Katress = Pyrin Noct
Relaxaurus + Sparkit = Relaxaurus Lux
Reptyro + Foxcicle = Reptyro Cryst
Robinquill + Fuddler = Robinquill Terra
Kitsun + Astegon = Shadowbeak
Surfent + Dumud = Surfent Terra
Suzaku + Jormuntide = Suzaku Aqua
Vanwyrm + Foxcicle = Vanwyrm Cryst