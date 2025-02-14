Loot boxes were once one of the most controversial parts of Overwatch, giving players the chance to pay real money for a random reward. The decision to remove them for Overwatch 2 was largely seen as a major improvement, which makes it all the more surprising that players are now celebrating their return just as much as several seemingly more impactful updates coming to the game.

Blizzard Entertainment explained how its revamped loot boxes will work in a recent blog post, and it’s a big change from the original, much more divisive system. The most important change is that players will no longer have to pay for loot boxes. Originally, Overwatch’s loot boxes worked the same way they do in most games – players can pay real money to purchase one, earning a random set of rewards, will lower chances to receive an item the better it is. In other words, it’s indistinguishable from gambling, and several countries regulate them under their gambling laws for that reason.

Blizzard some the huge changes coming to Overwatch 2 in a recent blog.

Overwatch 2’s loot boxes retain a tweaked version of the randomness of the old system, but they’re mostly earned by completing weekly challenges and participating in events. Players will also receive one legendary loot box, which are guaranteed to contain one of the highest-tier items, by progressing through the free battle pass, and two more on the paid battle pass. The paid battle pass appears to be the only way plays can get loot boxes with real money. The switch to a free system from a paid one is what’s behind players’ positive reactions, as loot boxes are essentially now just a way to earn free rewards, in contrast to the extremely pricey cosmetics now available in the Overwatch 2 shop.

On top of that, Overwatch 2’s loot boxes seem to be more generous with the items they drop. One in every 20 boxes is guaranteed to contain a legendary item, and one in every five includes an epic item, the next tier down from legendary.

Overwatch 2 is bringing back the original’s controversial loot boxes in a new form. Blizzard Entertainment

While the resurrection of loot boxes in a more agreeable form is the most eye-catching announcement from Blizzard, there are plenty more changes coming to Overwatch 2 as well. Before its launch, Overwatch 2 was meant to include a story-based cooperative mode with upgradable heroes — it was in fact one of the reasons for the sequel in the first place — but those plans have since been abandoned. A sliver of that original plan is returning, though, in the form of perks.

Starting with the launch of Season 15 on February 18, players will earn two perks in each match. The first will offer a small improvement, while Blizzard calls the options for the second perk “gameplay-shifting.” It gives the example of Torbjorn being able to stick his turrets to walls and ceilings, which is a substantial upgrade. It also means that players will have more freedom to define how they want to play, and matches should be more interesting, since you never know exactly what your opponents are capable of.

Players will be able to customize their heroes in the standard game mode and a new Stadium mode. Blizzard Entertainment

Stadium mode would almost certainly be the most surprising update if it weren’t for loot boxes stealing its thunder. In Stadium mode, teams aim to win the most of seven rounds. At the end of each round, players can spend coins earned in play to buy new powers, which seem to be even more powerful versions of the perks coming to the core game mode. Stadium mode also introduces a third-person view for the first time in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 may never get the cooperative mode that many players were waiting for, but it’s good to see at least some version of the work done for that mode making its way into the game. Not only that, but Blizzard has also found a way to turn one of the worst parts of the original Overwatch into something that fans are actually excited for. Given the negative reception players have had to so much of Overwatch 2, this combination of brand-new gameplay and reworked systems could finally be a win for Blizzard once Season 15 begins.