One Piece Odyssey might be the most ambitious One Piece game of all time. In celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary, Bandai Namco presents an RPG with a thoughtfully crafted turn-based system and original story. It even directly involves One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, so fans can rest easy knowing that the game comes from a heartfelt place.

The Straw Hats have been stranded on the mysterious island of Waford. They lose some of their power in an incident with one of the new characters and need to regain them by defeating Waford guardians called Colossuses and revisiting memories in an alternate world called “Memoria.” Even if grinding through enemies might be a chore, fans might still want to pick it up to experience what reviewers have dubbed the “best One Piece game.” Just be prepared to allot the same amount of time you would for a full-length RPG.

Here’s how long it takes to beat One Piece Odyssey.

How long does it take to beat One Piece Odyssey?

Most reviewers report taking around 30 hours to complete One Piece Odyssey, which matches the estimate that Producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki gave when talking with One More Game. However, it’s very possible to take much longer than that if you’re a completionist or the kind of player that likes exploring every corner of the map. Some reviewers reported taking over 40 hours to complete the game.

At this time of writing, I have completed only 20 hours of the game and don’t expect to finish until around 40 hours because I’m only halfway through the game.

How many chapters are in One Piece Odyssey?

According to trophy hunting sites like PlayStation Trophies, One Piece Odyssey has nine chapters. At least four of these are dedicated to reliving four major arcs in the One Piece anime and manga series. Another four of those chapters are spent on the island of Waford defeating Colossuses, the elemental guardians of the island, and figuring out how to leave it. The game ends with a “Final Chapter” for wrapping up the loose ends of the story and sending the Straw Hats on their way.

What One Piece arcs will I see in One Piece Odyssey?

One Piece Odyssey features four story arcs from the manga, which Bandai Namco Europe has graciously recapped on its website for those who need a refresher:

Alabasta

Water Seven

Marineford

Dressrosa

In the Odyssey versions of these chapters, Luffy and gang meet with familiar characters like Vivi and Ace and overcome past hardships. However, the memories play out differently than they do in the original continuity, so One Piece fans who already experienced these arcs still get fresh content out of it.

One Piece Odyssey launches on January 13 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.