Octopath Traveler 0 is a single-player RPG built on the bones of a mobile gacha game, and because of that, the game has an absurd cast of playable characters. If you thought it was hard to decide between the eight party members of the previous games, just wait until you have 36 to choose from.

The upside is that you can now bring eight different characters into battle, and we’re here to help you decide who gets that honor. While every character in Octopath Traveler 0 has their own strengths and perks, there’s a handful that are clearly elite, and even one in particular that’s, by far, the best character in the game. Here are the six characters who should be in your party, and how to get them.

6. Alfyn

Alfyn can be recruited in Clearbrook, once you’ve completed the “Master of All” storyline that revolves around King Pardis. Square Enix

Alfyn is one of the eight Octopath Traveler 1 protagonists you can recruit in this game, and just like in the original, he’s tremendously useful for both healing and dealing damage. The great thing about Alfyn is that his health can be pumped up to ridiculous degrees, essentially making him a front-row tank that can take blows while healing allies. His Vivify move is particularly powerful, as he’s one of the few characters in the game that can revive allies with a skill.

On top of all this, Alfyn’s Vigorous Strike is one of the game’s most damaging, as it becomes more potent the more HP you have left. Equip Alfyn with a good axe, and this skill can do a whopping 5000 damage to an unbroken enemy, and 9999 to a broken one.

5. Laurana

To recruit Laurana, rebuild Wishvale, and progress the Kindlers of the Flame storyline up to Chapter 5. Square Enix

Laurana is likely the first Cleric you’ll recruit, and you can get her quite early if you rebuild Wishvale and really focus on the Kindlers of the Flame storyline. She’s also, by far, the best Cleric in the game thanks to her unique healing skills and superior elemental attack stats.

Ethereal Healing is the skill you’ll want to use and abuse, as it grants healing for multiple turns to the entire front or back row. This can be an absolute lifesaver, and it isn’t even Laurana's best perk. Her ultimate skill, Maiden’s Miracle, grants an auto-revive status to a whole row, instantly returning the character if they’re downed. This can turn the tide of some of the game’s more intense boss battles, and this single ability is enough to warrant including Laurana in the party.

The final perk of recruiting Laurana is that you can house her in the Church (which you’ll build as part of the Wishvale storyline), which gives you a chance of not expending a use when you summon a follower in battle. That’s a nice little addition to a great character.

4. Heidne

You need to talk to Heidne outside of Sunshade to start her story, then complete the quest “Heidne and the Man-Eating Miser,” which you’ll eventually get in Wishvale. Square Enix

Thieves are a little tough to use in Octopath Traveler 0, as they’re more specialized than most of the other classes. But Heidne is easily the most powerful thief thanks to her Support Skills. By unlocking just a couple of skills, you’ll reach Incidental Steal, which gives Heidne a chance to steal automatically just by attacking. That can really help bolster your basic battle items, or steal valuable equipment from bosses.

On top of that, Heidne’s last two support skills are tremendous. Patience gives her a 25 percent chance to act again at the end of a turn, and after you unlock her Ultimate, you can “Master” Patience to equip it on other characters. Then The Ring’s Grace boosts Heidne’s physical and elemental attack when she’s paired with the protagonist, giving an extra boost to an already powerful character.

3. Delitia

Delitia can be recruited in Emberglow early in the “Master of Power” storyline. Square Enix

Delitia is one of the most absurdly powerful characters in Octopath Traveler 0, with an almost unfair physical attack stat. Give her all of your most powerful weapons and accessories, and she’ll soon be cutting down enemies with ease. She’s also basically the inverse of Alfyn, as her Fortitude support skill boosts her attack the lower her HP goes. This makes Delitia great for swapping between rows so she can absorb damage, then be sheltered from it.

A few of her skills have the added benefit of lowering enemy stats or inflicting status effects, and the longevity of both is boosted with her last two support skills. Make liberal use of Piercing Shadow to reduce the enemy’s speed, so your entire party can move first each turn. Then Soporific Fog can both exploit ice weakness and put enemies to sleep.

If you use Delitia effectively, exploiting her stat reductions and smartly moving her between rows, she can be a powerful weapon.

2. H’aanit

To recruit H’aanit, beat Chapter 1 of the Bestower of Wealth storyline, then find her quest in Victor’s Hollow. Square Enix

If you’ve played the first Octopath, you likely know how hilariously broken H’aanit feels, and that hasn’t changed in this game. On top of her high physical attack, H’aanit’s bow skills are some of the best in the game for breaking any enemies with a bow weakness. Rain of Arrows hits random enemies five to eight times, while Arrowstorm, maybe the best skill in the game, hits every enemy five to eight times.

If that wasn’t enough, her support skill Second Service gives a 50 percent chance to let H’aanit hit an extra time when using Attack, and she has the same Patience skill as Heidne. If you focus on equipping H’aanit with accessories that boost her critical rate, she’ll be virtually unstoppable.

1. Alexia

You can recruit Alexia quite early in Theatropolis, during the Master of Fame storyline. Square Enix

You’ll find out pretty quickly that Alexia is the best character in the entire game, as she’s a powerful mage with a tremendously useful skill — Incidental Analysis. This lets Alexia reveal an enemy’s weakness whenever she acts, which is almost a requirement to have throughout the entire game. This single ability means Alexia should be in your party at all times, and that’s before you talk about her powerful Lightning and Dark Magic. If you boost her speed so she acts first, you can often reveal two weaknesses right off the bat, giving you a great head start in battles. While there are other strong mages in Octopath Traveler 0, none measure up to Alexia.

Octopath Traveler 0 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, and PC.