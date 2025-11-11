The best and worst part of live-service games is that there’s always something new to do. Frequent content updates mean it’s practically impossible to see everything a game has to offer, so you’re rewarded for coming back again and again. But on the other hand, that feeds into the FOMO inherent in live-service games, leading players to log in even if they don’t really want to just to avoid missing activities and rewards they know won’t be around forever. That’s certainly the case with No Man’s Sky’s limited-time expeditions, but as 2025 comes to a close, developer Hello Games is giving players a chance to see everything they missed this year.

In recent years, No Man’s Sky has kept players around with large content updates and expeditions — mini-campaigns that the entire player community can take part in to earn exclusive rewards. Expeditions are usually only a few weeks long, tapping into new features added in corresponding updates, and they offer some of the best cosmetic gear in the game to participants. The downside is that missing one, especially one with a reward you’re looking forward to, can be a huge bummer, so in the past few years, No Man’s Sky has held a series of expedition reruns at year’s end.

Mass Effect crossed over with No Man’s Sky in 2021, and that mini-campaign is returning at the end of 2025.

This year, players will get a second chance at five expeditions. From now through January 2026, these expeditions will run back to back, giving players less time to complete them than normal, but without any breaks in between. The first is Beachhead, the second expedition ever run in No Man’s Sky. First held in 2021, Beachhead features a crossover with Mass Effect, with its biggest reward being a copy of the series’ iconic Normandy spaceship of your very own. Beachhead runs until November 18.

As usual, the rest of the year-end expeditions will be ones that ran this year. For anyone who hasn’t checked out No Man’s Sky lately, it’s worth noting that this has been a massive year for the game. Alongside expeditions, content updates completely changed the way that planets are generated, added all kinds of new activities, and allowed players to start building their own ships for the first time.

A creepy living ship accompanied the expedition highlighting No Man’s Sky’s new planet creation. Hello Games

Following Beachhead, from November 19 to December 2, is Titan, the first expedition after the planetary generation overhaul. It sends players to see some of the new things the Worlds Part II update enables on new planets, with the biggest reward being an extremely freaky living ship that looks like the kind of nightmarish deep-sea creature you normally only see in nature documentaries.

Relics is next up, showcasing an update that added a new paleontology activity. From December 3 to 16, you’ll be able to dig up the bones of ancient creatures and decide how to assemble them for display on your own base.

Corvette is the most popular expedition ever in No Man’s Sky, and it returns from December 17 to 30. This expedition introduced ship-building, leading to the highest number of simultaneous players ever in the nine-year history of No Man’s Sky.

Custom spaceships are one of the biggest No Man’s Sky updates ever, drawing huge numbers of players back to the game. Hello Games

The rerun series ends with Breach, running from December 31 to January 13. This horror-themed expedition just wrapped up in early November and centers on a spooky ghost ship floating in space. Along with being an extremely atmospheric expedition, it also offers new parts for the recently introduced custom ships as a reward.

After initially being disappointed by No Man’s Sky, as so many were at launch, I’ve completely flipped on the game. The work that’s been done over the past few years has turned it from a joke into one of the best live-service games around, and one that I always enjoy dipping back into when I get the chance. However, those chances have become less and less frequent with just how much else there is to play these days, so I’ve ended up missing even some of the expeditions I was most excited about — and I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels that way. Any limited-time event in a game is always going to end up excluding some people, but I’m glad No Man’s Sky is at least giving players a second shot at catching up with some of the best additions ever made to the game at the end of 2025.

No Man’s Sky is available now on PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.