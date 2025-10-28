Since 2010, Swedish developer Simogo has been putting out some of the best puzzle and arcade games you can find on mobile platforms, but since they’re exclusive to iOS, even the best of them have gone underplayed. Simogo broke into console games with 2019’s Sayonara Wild Hearts and 2024’s Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, but now the studio is looking to its past for its 15th anniversary. As the developer just revealed, it’s bringing its first seven games to consoles and PC for the first time in the upcoming Simogo Legacy Collection.

Simogo founders Simon Flesser and Magnus “Gordon” Gardebäck announced the new compilation in a short YouTube video made to mark the anniversary. Set to be released on December 2, Simogo Legacy Collection includes Kosmo Spin, Bumpy Road, Beat Sneak Bandit, Year Walk, Device 6, The Sailor’s Dream, and SPL-T, along with bonus content for many of the games. The Switch versions will include motion and touchscreen controls, and the Switch 2 versions have mouse support on top of that.

Simogo Legacy Collection brings the developer’s catalog of mobile games to PC and consoles for the first time.

Simogo’s catalog is full of excellent games, but the most exciting part of the announcement for many players is a new way to play Device 6. Released in 2014, Device 6 garnered a cult following and excellent reviews after its launch, but being exclusive to iOS has kept a lot of players from experiencing it up to this point. Device 6 uses minimal images and sound, using text not just to tell its story but to build the shape of the world in which the narrative takes place. It’s a game that feels purpose built to take advantage of mobile platforms, so while it’s not surprising that it has stayed there until now, it will also be interesting to see how it makes the jump to Switch and PC while retaining the same magic of the original.

Other than Device 6, the biggest name in the collection is Year Walk, an adventure game infused with Swedish folklore. To accompany Year Walk, the collection also includes an ebook with additional stories. Other bonuses include an audio drama podcast, a selection of images and music (some of which is being released for the first time) composed for Simogo games, and prototype versions of multiple games, including Year Walk.

It’s common for great mobile games to remain on the devices they’re made for forever, keeping especially those made for iOS locked into not just a single platform, but a single storefront. Games like Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Monument Valley 3 have made the jump from a mobile storefront’s walled garden to other platforms, but it’s much rarer to see a developer dig so deep into its back catalog to bring new life to its beloved older titles.

The innovative text-based adventure of Device 6 is one of the most exciting parts of Simogo Legacy Collection. Simogo

Along with Simogo Legacy Collection, the developer had a few announcements about more recent games to make. Sayonara Wild Hearts and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes are among the best games of their respective release years, and they both have updates in the works. Both games are getting Switch 2 versions some time in 2026. Simogo hasn’t yet announced exactly what will be added for the updates, but visual improvements at least seem to be likely.

Finally, Simogo is working on a book tracing its 15-year history with publisher Lost in Cult. Heartbeats, Dreams, and Laser Eyes: 15 Years of Simogo is also set to launch in 2026, featuring artwork and stories from the studio’s history and the creation of its games.

Despite not being one of the most recognizable names in gaming, Simogo has earned itself a legion of devoted fans over the years. Sayonara Wild Hearts and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes are two of my favorite games, but I still haven’t played most of Simogo’s back catalog due to not owning an iPhone, and I’m far from the only one in that situation. At a time when developers are pushing out nonstop, pointless remakes of games that work just fine as they are, Simogo Legacy Collection is one much-needed example of a studio revisiting its past in a way that actually opens its work up to a wider audience, and I can’t wait to see what I’ve been missing.

Simogo Legacy Collection will be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2 on December 2, 2025.