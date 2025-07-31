Ninja Gaiden Ragebound Director Wanted To Update The Series Without “Losing The Soul” Of The Original

It’s been over three decades since the last sidescrolling entry in the Ninja Gaiden franchise. It’s since evolved into a series of white-knuckle action games renowned for their intense difficulty, but when Dotemu partnered with Koei Tecmo to create Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, both arms of the franchise were considered, with the 3D games feeding into a revival of the classic style.

“When we started development, we were aware that, for many, the 3D installments represent the ‘main series,’ and we definitely wanted to carry some of their essence into Ragebound,” Ninja Gaiden Ragebound director and producer David Jaumandreu tells Inverse.

Bringing back classic Ninja Gaiden was a delicate balancing act that required a lot of thought and fine-tuning. With the release of Ragebound, Inverse talked to Jaumandreu about how Dotemu advanced the series while still nailing the vital, satisfying feel of Ninja Gaiden.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Ragebound introduces a handful of new elements that drastically change the classic gameplay. Dotemu

It’s been so many years since the last 2D Ninja Gaiden. How did you decide what a “modern” Ninja Gaiden game should feel like?

Yes, it’s been a while since the last 2D installment! So our first step on Ragebound was to analyze and understand what made everyone fall in love with the originals: the tight gameplay, the amazing visuals, the memorable soundtrack, those engaging “Tecmo Theater” cutscenes, and, of course, the legendary level of challenge.

From there, our goal was to bring all of those elements up to today’s quality standards, but without losing their soul. As a team of both retro enthusiasts and modern players, we’ve been working to translate the magic of the best ’80s and ’90s NES ninja action into an experience that feels, looks, and plays like the neo-retro games we admire today, all while staying true to the series’ roots.

Along the same line, were the 3D Ninja Gaiden games an inspiration as well? Was there anything you drew from those?

Of course! It’s a real blessing that Ninja Gaiden had a more “modern” revival, as we could see how Team Ninja drew from the classic series and kept its essence while transitioning to new platforms and gameplay styles. When we started development, we were aware that, for many, the 3D installments represent the “main series,” and we definitely wanted to carry some of their essence into Ragebound.

In terms of setting, for example, some beloved 3D characters, such as Muramasa, make a comeback in Ragebound, as well as the legendary Black Spider Clan, of which Kumori is a member. We’ve also been inspired by the feats of skill that Ryu can achieve in the 3D series and worked to bring that kind of feeling into Ragebound’s gameplay.

Ragebound features lavishly animated cutscenes. Dotemu

How did you approach deciding Ragebound’s length? Did you feel like you wanted it to be shorter to match the classic games? Were there any levels you ended up cutting?

From the very beginning, we wanted to make a stage-based game instead of a Metroidvania-style adventure, to stay true to the originals. To achieve this, we knew we needed to put a lot of effort into making every section of the game intense, unique, and memorable, like a constant, striking ninja show. In this sense, our goal was always to prioritize quality over quantity.

That being said, we also wanted to deliver a good number of stages to create a well-rounded package worthy of players’ attention. The result includes over 15 main stages and eight secret missions that we believe will satisfy fans. Fortunately, none of the original planned content needed to be cut.

Where did the idea for having dual protagonists come from? Did you have any difficulty integrating two different movesets?

When we were brainstorming the game’s story and protagonists, we came up with several ideas, but two really stuck with the team: embodying a disciple of the one and only Ryu Hayabusa and taking the role of a member of the Hayabusas’ sworn rivals, the Black Spider Clan. The more we explored these options, the more we liked where they were going, so it eventually came down to asking ourselves: why not both?

This led us to explore the gameplay possibilities that a dual-protagonist setup opened up, and we immediately got excited about it. Just as they represent completely opposite clan philosophies, they could complement each other well in combat and abilities. Kenji follows Ryu’s sword-fighting style and embodies traditional techniques, while Kumori offers a deadly repertoire of ranged attacks and forbidden secret arts. This duality became the basis for shaping the controls, which, of course, went through many revisions until we were happy with them.

Were boss fights a big focal point for Ragebound? How did you make sure bosses felt challenging but fair?

Absolutely! Ninja Gaiden is well known for its memorable boss fights, so we knew we had to pay special attention to them, as fans would be expecting tough encounters. In terms of difficulty, we’ve done our best to offer a balanced progression, so that bosses always feel menacing, demanding, and spectacular, but fair and appropriate for the skill level players should have reached by each stage.

Since we know difficulty is subjective, and seasoned fans will expect a truly demanding challenge, the game also features an extra hard mode in which not only bosses pose a greater threat, but all stages feature aggressive enemy variations, treacherous layouts, and more traps.

Kumori marks the first time a character of the Black Spider Clan has been playable. Dotemu

Working on reviving a series like this seems like a unique challenge. Is there anything that working on Ragebound has taught you as a studio that you can carry on to future 2D games?

Every development comes with its own set of challenges, and we learn a lot from each one. Sometimes we look back at Blasphemous I and can see how the team evolved in so many ways while developing its DLCs and Blasphemous II.

With Ragebound, for example, it was quite a challenge to adapt from the heavyweight moveset of the Penitent One to the quick ninja combat of Kenji and Kumori. Animators had to rethink how they approached animations, creating clear attack and movement anticipations while ensuring the player had complete control and an immediate response to inputs. Tackling such a different type of character gave our animators, designers, and programmers a much broader perspective and valuable experience for delivering other types of gameplay.

Now that you've worked on Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, would you like to return to the series again? Or is there another classic IP you’d like to revive?

We’ve really enjoyed developing Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound. Working together with Koei Tecmo, Team Ninja, and Dotemu on such a legendary IP has been a true honor and a dream come true, so of course, it’s something we’d definitely love to do again. As a team with a lot of love and respect for classic gaming, there are plenty of IPs we’d love to dive into. One can dream!

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.