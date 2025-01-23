Xbox started its Developer Direct stream with a bang Thursday, kicking off the January presentation with a new entry in the Ninja Gaiden series, then following up with the reveal of a remaster of the best game in the long-dormant hack-and-slash series.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is set to release this fall, according to the publisher. The new game will be co-developed by Team Ninja and Bayonetta creators Platinum Games. It will star series protagonist Ryu Hayabusa, as well as new protagonist Yakumo. Yakumo is a member of the Raven clan, a rival faction to Ryu’s Hayabusa clan. Both characters will have unique movesets, according to the developers.

The collaboration is a match made in heaven, as both developers have made some of the best games in the genre over the last two decades. What was shown in the game also seemed to perfectly capture the lightning-fast, bloody combat the series is known for. The gameplay footage also showcased the signature flashy maneuvers and time-slowing mechanics that Platinum Games titles are known for.

Maintaining the difficulty of the series is also a priority for the two teams. “We are staying true to the challenge and deep action that defines the Ninja Gaiden series,” the game’s director Yuji Nakao promised.

The game will launch on Xbox and PlayStation 5 this fall. However, Ninja Gaiden fans on Xbox got an extra surprise to tide them over until the sequel’s release.

Immediately following the announcement of the sequel, Team Ninja revealed that a remake of 2008’s Ninja Gaiden 2 is available on Game Pass right now. Titled Ninja Gaiden 2: Black, this remake rebuilds the original using Unreal Engine 5, offering a significant visual upgrade over the Xbox 360 original. In addition to modernizing the look of the game, it adds three new playable characters.

The 3D Ninja Gaiden games have been forever synonymous with the Xbox platform, one of the few Japanese franchises to do so. The first game in the series was one of the original Xbox’s best exclusives. The second is widely considered one of the best character action games ever. With Xbox hoping to court support from Japanese developers like SquareEnix in recent years, teaming back up with Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja is a no-brainer.

Ninja Gaiden 4 will release Fall 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.