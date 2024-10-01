Final Fantasy XVI was one of the biggest PlayStation 5 exclusives of 2023. Now, just a few weeks after the game made its way to PC, the game’s producer says they want the action-packed entry in the long-running JRPG series to make its way onto Xbox platforms.

In an interview with Video Games, Square Enix’s Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida, producer on Final Fantasy XVI (and the super successful MMO Final Fantasy XIV) told the outlet that an Xbox version of the game is something he wants as much as the fans do.

“Of course we did announce the PC version of the game, so looking towards the Xbox version,” Yoshida said. “We do want to release it on Xbox.”

Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida says he wants Final Fantasy 16 on Xbox consoles soon. Edge Magazine/Future/Getty Images

Yoshida’s comments come as little surprise. He and Square Enix have been getting cozy with Microsoft’s gaming arm since last year. Last year, Yoshida appeared next to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest to announce that the MMO was coming to Xbox and promised more information was to come. During Tokyo Game Show last week, Xbox announced that nine classic Square Enix JRPGs, including Final Fantasy I through VI, were releasing on Xbox consoles.

However, the exclusivity deal with PlayStation likely keeps the developer from saying more about their plans to make Final Fantasy XVI multiplatform.

“But when it comes to the specifics such as when the game would be available and such, we are not in a position to be able to share anything,” Yoshida said. “But of course, I want to say that it’s not as if there’s zero hope, and we very much do want to achieve that. So players should not give up in terms of their hopes.”

Last month, Xbox announced Final Fantasy 1 through 6 were dropping on Xbox and PC. Xbox

It makes sense why Yoshida would want to see Final Fantasy XVI made available on more platforms. Despite selling 3 million copies in its first week, the game didn’t meet Square Enix’s sales expectations. Earlier this year, Square Enix announced plans to “aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy.” Giving more players a chance to discover blockbusters like Final Fantasy XVI would be a big net positive for the company and the developers who worked on it.

When it was released last June, Inverse called Final Fantasy XVI “the best mainline entry in the series since the PS1 era.” The action-packed, high-spectacle was a major departure for the role-playing franchise, but one that found its footing with a fun combat system and stunning graphics.

Final Fantasy XVI is available on PS5 and PC.