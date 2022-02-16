Pokémon Legends: Arceus secret room could be a massive sequel clue

There’s no doubt that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is one of the best games in the series. However, the fact that it takes place in an ancient region rather than a modern city could be seen as a missed opportunity to explore a full, vibrant world bursting with things to see and do. But if a recent discovery is any indication, the next Pokémon Legends game might fulfill that wish. It’s the most logical evolution, after all.

In a video posted by YouTuber Faz Faz, a present-day room hidden within Pokémon Legends: Arceus is shown, featuring items and assets that aren’t normally available in the game. This room was discovered by Twitter user @DeepGameRes with the use of third-party software, allowing them to use a “free camera” mode to reach out-of-bounds areas. The Twitter user eventually stumbled upon this modern bedroom in a section that is normally inaccessible to players.

In the video, you can see a present-day bedroom, with electronics, modern decorations, and even a limited-edition Pokémon Let’s Go Nintendo Switch system. This area looks a lot like the starting rooms of many contemporary Pokémon games, which often feature familiar furniture and electronics.

There’s some thought put into the items that appear in this hidden room, such as posters featuring Spiritomb and Gastrodon. On the wall is a Pokéball clock, and even an elaborate desk area with books and a computer. Although the room looks lived-in and fleshed out, you can’t actually interact with any of the items that appear. In fact, the collision detection hasn’t been programmed, meaning the character clips through everything in the room (except for the floor, seemingly). Still, this looks exactly like what you’d expect to see in a Pokémon bedroom, which is impressive since it wasn’t meant to be found.

A modern-day room in Pokémon Sword and Shield. The Pokémon Company

Considering this area was blocked off for Pokémon Legends: Arceus players, there are a few things we can infer from its inclusion. Sure, it might mean nothing, but it could also be a clue about the game’s upcoming DLC. However, since Pokémon Legends: Arceus has already sold 6.5 million copies in its first month — it’s likely we’ll see a new game that features the same mechanics. And if this hidden room is any indication, we hope it sends us to a modern city.

The modern-day room hidden within Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The Pokémon Company

There are plenty of theories for where the Legends series should go next and it only makes sense to move the timeline forward. One of the biggest issues in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the fact that its open-world can often feel empty, especially when traveling on foot. Sure, the emphasis on nature is enjoyable, but from a gameplay perspective, there are a lot of downtimes.

A modern setting would alleviate this, giving players more to discover in a densely-packed city. Think of a world similar to Yakuza: Like a Dragon or Persona 5. It could have various hubs with different themes, with the ability to fast-travel via a subway system. One hub could resemble Tokyo’s Akihabara, with a slew of different stores, restaurants, and buildings. Other hubs could be low-key, with fewer commercial buildings, but more residential homes. The possibilities are endless. This could also be a way to introduce more trainer battles since they’d be walking the streets of the city.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus feels like a proof of concept that will be expanded upon in a future installment, much like the first Assassin’s Creed evolved into the second. Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have plenty of feedback to work with and can make the next entry even better, possibly with the inclusion of a modern setting.