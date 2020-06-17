Pokémon Snap is a classic Nintendo 64 game that broke the mold of what we expect from the traditional Pokémon experience, and interest in a remake or sequel has been high ever since it was re-released for the Wii U in 2017. The Pokémon Company finally announced a follow-up, aptly titled New Pokémon Snap, during a presentation on June 17, 2020.

Details on the new title are a bit scarce, but we've rounded up everything official we know about the New Pokémon Snap, such as the release date, developer, improvements, and more. So bust out those cameras and get ready to take pictures of some Pokémon.

When is the New Pokémon Snap release date?

Unfortunately, an exact release date for New Pokemon Snap was not shared during June 17's Pokémon Presentation. The only window we got from the trailer and The Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara during the presentation was " coming soon," which doesn't narrow that date down much. "We're hard at work developing New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch," Ishihara said. "We look forward to sharing more details with you soon."

This comment could suggest we'll learn more about the title over the next month or two, which might mean a 2020 release for New Pokémon Snap is on the cards. Don't be surprised if the Covid-19 pandemic and its brief showing here mean it isn't coming until 2021 though.

Is New Pokémon Snap a Nintendo Switch exclusive?

As Ishihara's comment above confirms, New Pokémon Snap will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch . The concept does seem one that could work well on the likes of Wii U and 3DS, but Nintendo hasn't been developing games for those systems over the past couple of years.

The concept of New Pokémon Snap also would have potential as a mobile game, but there aren't plans for a mobile Pokémon Snap just yet. For those of you playing Pokémon games on mobile devices, the June 17 presentation instead offered information about Pokémon GO updates, a Pokémon Smile app to help motivate children (or adults?) to brush their teeth, and a cute looking Pokémon Cafe Mix puzzle game coming to both mobile and Nintendo Switch.

Who is developing New Pokémon Snap?

The original Pokémon Snap wasn't created by the main series developer Game Freak; instead, Kirby developer Hal Laboratories and a more obscure developer Pax Softnica worked on the Nintendo 64 game. Neither of those teams is involved with the development of New Pokémon Snap though, according to the credits of the presentation that revealed the game.

The credits confirm that New Pokémon Snap is "developed by Bandai Namco Studios Inc." While it may seem surprising that this new Pokémon Snap isn't made in-house, Nintendo and Bandai Namco have a long history of working together on major titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so New Pokémon Snap is in good hands.

What improvements will New Pokémon Snap have?

"The New Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo Switch system is based on its namesake, which was first released for the Nintendo 64 console in 1999," the press release revealing the game says. This game will take Trainers on an adventure to unknown islands overflowing with natural sights such as jungles and beaches, where they can research various Pokémon in their natural habitats." So it sounds like the environments will be brand-new for the franchise and maybe take place in entirely new regions.

"They will take photos to make their very own in-game Pokémon Photodex, all while discovering new, never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviors." Overall, New Pokémon Snap seems to be both a reimagining of the original that also tries some new things, as New Super Mario Bros. did for that series on Nintendo DS.

Pokemon from all eight generations will be in New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch. The Pokemon Company

What Pokémon will be in New Pokémon Snap?

While no comprehensive list of the Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap exists yet, the reveal trailer showed an impressive mix of Pokémon. Unlike the first Pokémon Snap game, this Nintendo Switch title won't be limited to the first generation Pokémon Red and Blue games. All eight mainline Pokémon generations are fair game in New Pokémon Snap.

As for we ones we can catch in the game, Inverse spotted the following: Buffolant, Vivillon, Swanna, Pelliper, Wailord, Crabbrawler, Pikachu, Zangoose, Driftblim, Lapras, Primarina, Sharpedo, Emolga, Dodrio, Grookey, Pichu, Scorbunny, Squirtle, Pyukumuku, Mantyke, Mantine, Blastoise, Magikarp, Pidgeot, Torterra, Bidoof, Wurmple, Hoothoot, and Bellossom. So it appears as if the game will include a motley assortment from across many generations of the series.