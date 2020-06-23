The New Game+ Expo took place on June 23, revealing new games from several Japanese studios. While titles like Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 and the western releases of Trails of Cold Steel 4 and Ys 9: Monstrum Nox impressed, there were many announced Japanese games that were notably missing from the presentations.

Here are the 6 biggest games from the show's participants that were MIA from New Game+ Expo.

6. Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon

The upcoming western release of cross-gen Yakuza RPG title was teased during Microsoft's Xbox Series X reveal presentation, and with Atlus' participation, we were hoping that we'd get a deeper dive into this wacky RPG. Unfortunately, all Atlus had to show was 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and the Nintendo Switch port of Catherine: Full Body (keep this in mind), so we did not learn anything more about Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon during NGPX.

5. Project Re: Fantasy

Project Re: Fantasy is another game from Atlus that was first teased three years ago. It's from a new team called Studio Zero and is supposed to be an ambitious JRPG with a unique and original world that stands out from Atlus' other titles. Unfortunately, we haven't heard much about the game since 2018, and even though Atlus promised to share more about it in 2020, it was missing from New Game+ Expo. Hopefully, we get another look at this game soon because the silence around it is worrying.

4. A new Metal Slug

SNK is starting to make a comeback with The King of Fighters XIV and Samurai Shodown, and in early June the Japanese developer revealed that it was working on two brand new Metal Slug games: one for mobile and one for home consoles. Sadly, these exciting retro revivals were absent from the show. At least we got that cool crossover between Ubisoft's For Honor and Samurai Shodown.

3. Shin Megami Tensei V

The dearth of information about Shin Megami Tensei V has been even longer than Project Re: Fantasy. The latest entry in the classic JRPG series that spawned Persona was first unveiled alongside the Nintendo Switch in January 2017. Outside of one trailer and sporadic developer comments, we haven't heard about Shin Megami Tensei V much since that reveal. New Game+ Expo seemed like a great time to bring this game back into the limelight, but that didn't turn out to be the case.

2. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise

Deadly Premonition is a kooky cult classic survival horror game, and it's actually getting a sequel for Nintendo Switch. While it's coming out for Nintendo on July 10, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise has never got a gameplay deep dive during a major showcase. While New Game+ Expo would've been a good fit for that, publisher Aksys games chose to focus on new titles like Collar X Malice-Unlimited- and Café Enchanté instead.

1. Persona 5 Scramble

The biggest game that was nowhere to be seen during New Game+ Expo was Persona 5 Scramble. This spin-off and pseudo-sequel to Persona 5 came out in Japan back in February, but we still have no confirmation of a western release despite Persona 5's success in North America. Persona 5 Scramble seemed like it would be a great opener or closer for the showcase, but since Atlus didn't show that much today, we'll have to wait a bit longer to learn whether this game is coming to North America or not.