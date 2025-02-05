Monster Hunter Wilds is gearing up for a second open beta before the game’s February 28 release. Even hunters who took part in the October 2024 open beta will want to take note, as developer Capcom is adding more exciting hunts and a reward for your trouble. Here’s how to join the open beta, what to expect from it, and what you’ll carry over to the game’s full release if you participate.

When Does the Second Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Start?

The upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds beta runs in two sessions. The first is open from February 6 to 9, while the second runs from February 13 to 16. In both cases, the beta period begins and ends at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, which is 7:00 p.m. Pacific. That means the beta will start in the early morning hours of February 7 for anyone playing in Europe, and at noon in Japan.

While the first round of open beta for Monster Hunter Wilds featured an exclusive period for PlayStation 5 players, it’s open to all platforms from the start this time. Capcom says preloading will begin 24 hours before the beta starts, so you should be able to start your download at 10:00 p.m. Eastern on February 5.

The next Monster Hunter Wilds beta will offer players their first chance to face off against the new flagship monster, Arkveld. Capcom

What’s New in the Second Monster Hunter Wilds Beta?

Everything available in the first Monster Hunter Wilds beta returns for the second round, so you can repeat the hunts for Chatacabra and Doshaguma. The second beta also adds two new monsters: the Gypceros and Wilds’ flagship monster, Arkveld, which should pose a significant challenge. The beta also adds support for private multiplayer lobbies and a training area to test out all the game’s weapons.

Does Progress Carry Over to Monster Hunter Wilds From the Second Beta?

The full release of Monster Hunter Wilds won’t use your beta progress, but your character will carry over. If you played the first beta, you can use the same character for the second iteration, but the full character creator will also be available if you want to start fresh.

The bonus pendant rewarded to players in the first beta returns for the second round. Capcom

Are There Any Rewards for Playing the Second Monster Hunter Wilds Beta?

Like the first time, the second Monster Hunter Wilds beta includes one adorable weapon charm you can earn and carry over into the full game. Anyone who makes a character in the new beta will receive the Stuffed Felyne Teddy Pendant, a cute cosmetic that hangs from your weapon. You’ll also get a bonus item pack that includes useful consumable items to help you in tough battles. If you participate in both open betas, you’ll get two item packs for your trouble, which is as good an excuse as any to dive in.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 28, 2025.