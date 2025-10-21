As you could probably guess from the name, monsters are a very real threat in the world of Monster Hunter Wilds, but that’s not going to stop the game’s characters from dressing up as their favorite beasts for Halloween. A new event launching for the spooky season is adding a load of new costumes for player characters and NPCs alike, including some of the creepiest and cutest cosmetics I’ve seen in a seasonal event like this.

The Halloween festivities in Monster Hunter Wilds run from October 22 to November 12, during the Dreamspell event. Like most special events in the game, Dreamspell adds a handful of quests sending hunters after specific monsters to earn new themed armor for themselves and their Palico companions, plus other rewards offered for logging in while it’s running.

The Gelidron armor is at least one of the most original cosmetic sets in Monster Hunter Wilds, if not the most fashionable. Capcom

The main event of Dreamspell is the arrival of a new permanent quest, called Be Cursed, Ye Shadowy Flame. In this quest, the squid-like Nu Udra shows up as an empowered Arch-tempered version, offering a new level of challenge for the beast. The new version of Nu Udra drops materials that can be used to make upgraded armor for both your hunter and your Palico. But while the Nu Udra fight is the most challenging (and permanent) content coming to Dreamspell, it’s the smaller additions that are more attention-grabbing.

A second quest, That Won’t Faze Me, focuses on a much less imposing creature, the Gelidron, which is basically a giant salamander. This event quest also has you collecting special materials (though they’re from more manageable prey) for an utterly bizarre reward. Upon completing the quest, you’ll earn the Gelidron armor, which adds one of the creatures riding piggyback on your character, and seemingly replacing your head with its own. Another event quest, this time focused on Hirabami, adds more traditional armor sets, with a pumpkin-headed costume for your hunter and your Palico.

The stuffed Seikret might not look quite as imposing as the flesh-and-blood version, but it does look way cuddlier. Capcom

Some of the best rewards come from just logging in, though. One of the best log-in bonuses is the Living Doll set for the Seikret mount, which turns the reptilian creature into a stuffed animal version of itself. It’s definitely a bit goofier than your average Seikret armor set, but the details like button eyes and stitches visibly holding the whole thing together make it a pretty adorable addition all the same.

As far as I’m concerned, the highlight of the whole event is the Meowrionette armor, which is also earned just by logging in. Like the Seikret set, this one turns one of your companions into a doll, but with considerably more disturbing results. The Meowrionette set transforms your Palico companion into a marionette, complete with a jaunty little outfit with a bow on the front. Maybe you won’t find it quite as creepy as I do if you’re less freaked out by dolls in general, but either way, it’s a sight to behold. The amount of detail in the Meowrionette’s wooden joints, fading paint, and the carving marks on its face are incredibly impressive, even with its vacant eyes there to keep it as scary as the season demands.

The Meowrionette set might be scarier than any monster. Capcom

Along with your hunter and Palico, the Handlers back at camp also get new outfits for the holiday, and they’re both stellar. Alma gets a witch outfit complete with wide-brimmed hat and an incredibly enviable cape, while Erik is decked out in cat ears and a tail, with what appears to be some kind of weasel draped over his shoulders like a scarf. As usual, the handler outfits only stick around after the event if you shell out for a DLC pack, but you can at least enjoy them for free during Halloween season.

It may not be the biggest event in Monster Hunter Wilds recently, but Dreamspell is overall one that looks well worth taking part in. Plenty of games offer spooky seasonal events for Halloween, but the new update really nails the mix of cute and creepy costumes that make the season a treat in the real world, too.