Monster Hunter Wilds' Biggest Problem May Be Frustratingly Simple To Fix

Monster Hunter Wilds has been plagued by performance issues since it launched last year. Unstable framerates, stuttering, and texture streaming problems are evident across all platforms, even on the most high-end PCs that should be able to run the game without issue. While it seemed to be the result of poor optimization on Capcom’s part, the issue may be immensely more frustrating than that.

Reddit user de_Tylmarande claims he’s discovered the root cause of why Wilds runs so poorly in the Monster Hunter subreddit. He says the game frequently checks for in-game DLC licenses in the background, causing performance to tank. And while he’s hopeful that Capcom will fix the issue in the near future now that it's been discovered, he says that he’s willing to release fixes himself if the developer doesn’t step in.

On Thursday, De_Tylmarande told Inverse that “sadly [Capcom] still haven’t replied” to his outreach about the issue in Monster Hunter. Capcom did not immediately responded to Inverse’s requests for comment.

The redditor explained that he first made the crucial discovery when playing Wilds through his friend’s account on his own rig. He noticed that many of the performance dips that he expected were miraculously gone. He logged back into his own account, redownloaded the game, and all of the issues he was used to returned. This was the same game running on the same rig, with one key discrepancy: his friend had every piece of DLC for the game, whereas he did not.

To confirm that DLC was the issue, de_Tylmarande said he created a mod that tricks his copy of Wilds into thinking that all of the DLC released for the game was present on his drive (without pirating the more than $500 worth of paid skins and content). To his surprise, his usual performance hiccups were greatly reduced, confirming his suspicion.

The user said that a vanilla copy of the game with no DLC sees the game’s framerate in player hubs plummet to the low to mid 20s. Meanwhile, a copy of the game with the mod enabled saw the framerate in those same areas jump as high as 80 frames per second. He was allegedly able to replicate the results on several PCs. He even shared a video proving his results.

“Capcom focused so hard on microtransactions that they implemented an insanely crooked and aggressive DLC ownership check function,” he wrote in his lengthy explanation. “And no, it is not about protection or anticheat or whatever — it is just a DLC presence check.”

Monster Hunter Wilds’ biggest problem may finally get a fix, thanks to a crafty member of the community. Capcom

De_Tylmarande doesn’t believe Capcom did this on purpose, but likely an oversight that it hasn’t yet discovered. He said that he’s sent the discovery to Capcom support in hopes that they’ll implement a fix soon. However, if the company doesn’t address the issue, he’ll release the mod he made as an open-source fix.

This isn’t the first time De_Tylmarande has found a solution to Capcom’s performance issues. He claims that he reported an animation-related bug in Dragon’s Dogma 2 back in 2024, which also tanked the game’s framerate. The bug was fixed in a patch on April 10, 2024, suggesting Capcom is open to player discoveries and feedback on the technical side.

Despite being a much more streamlined game compared to its predecessor, Monster Hunter Wilds is a great game. Unfortunately, its technical problems hampered an otherwise great entry in the series. As of writing, the game sits at a Mixed user review rating on Steam, with many players lamenting the lack of optimization. Still, the game managed to be a big success, becoming the 2025’s third best-selling game.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.