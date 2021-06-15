A new 2D Metroid was announced during Nintendo’s E3 2021 press conference.

More than four years since Metroid Prime 4 was announced and over 18 years since the last 2D Metroid game released, Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the series that returns to its 2D roots. It also aims to complete the story about Samus and her close relationship with the Metroid species.

The best news of all? It’s out rather soon. If you’re intrigued about the first new Metroid game in a long time, here is everything we know about it so far.

When is the Metroid Dread release date?

During its reveal, Nintendo confirmed that Metroid Dread will be released on October 8, 2021. This makes one of the company’s big titles for this fall besides WarioWare: Get It Together and Mario Party Superstars. Considering how long we’ve had to wait for Metroid Prime 4, it’s nice that we’ll have such a short turnaround from announcement to release for Metroid Dread.

Is there a Metroid Dread trailer?

Yes, there is. A trailer for Metroid Dread was shown off at E3 2021 to reveal the game. It’s a mix of cinematics and gameplay, revealing Samus’ new armor, her new powers, the 2D perspective, and the E.M.M.I. enemy that will hunt players throughout the game.

Is Metroid Dread a 2D game?

The reveal trailer and Nintendo Treehouse Live segment dedicated to the game make it clear that Metroid Dread will function like many classic 2D Metroid games. Players will explore a space station, gain new abilities like the Spider Magnet that lets Samus climb on walls, and seek out other discoveries.

This new entry will be a reminder of how the series put the “Metroid” in “Metroidvania.” Developers have stressed that it would be a good first Metroid game for gamers. But it does expand the formula with a new Slide and Melee Dash moves and the E.M.M.I. robots, which chase Samus if they spot her. Samus must avoid them with her Phantom Cloak or other stealth options so she doesn’t get detected and chased.

Yes, Metroid Dread is a 2D game. Nintendo

A game called Metroid Dread was planned for Nintendo DS in the 2000s as a sequel to Metroid Fusion, but it never came to fruition. Producer Sakamoto Yoshio explained during a video about the game’s development history that it never finished development because they didn’t have the tech to make it a reality.

Now that they do, the idea has been expanded and reimagined for Nintendo Switch.

Will there be Metroid Dread amiibo?

Yes, there will! After unveiling the game at E3 2021, Nintendo confirmed that amiibo based on Metroid Dread’s version of Samus and the enemy E.M.M.I. will be released alongside the game. We don’t know what exactly they’ll do in the game just yet.

Is there a Metroid Dread special edition ?

Yes! Metroid Dread Special Edition was revealed by Nintendo on Twitter following the Nintendo Direct. It features the game, a Steelbook, five art cards based on previous 2D Metroid games, and an art book.

Was Metroid Prime 4 shown at E3 2021?

No, it wasn’t. Metroid Dread was the only Metroid game shown off at E3 this year. But the fourth game was mentioned before revealing Dread. “We are working hard on Metroid Prime 4, but today we would like to introduce a new entry to Metroid,” Nintendo said.

Metroid Prime 4 was announced back in June 2017 at E3, but we have not seen the game since. In January 2019, Nintendo revealed the game ran into development issues, so work on it had to be rebooted.

Metroid Prime 4 is still on the way, so Metroid Dread is just another game to tide you over until then.