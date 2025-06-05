Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is becoming quite the definitive video game, the full package. This week’s PlayStation State Of Play teased the unexpected return of another fan-favorite mode for the upcoming remake of the classic stealth action game.

At the end of the game’s newest trailer, Konami seemingly confirmed that the online multiplayer mode launched alongside the director’s cut of Metal Gear Solid 3 will also be updated for modern players. The tease comes just a few months after Delta’s last cinematic trailer confirmed Snake would once again square off with the nefarious primates from Ape Escape in the family-friendly Snake vs. Monkey.

The tease shows an extremely well-camouflaged Naked Snake sneakily collecting an adorable Kerotan Frog, then using active camo to blend into the edge of a running river. A second character that appears to be player-controlled, runs onto the screen and cautiously looks for signs of an intruder before moving on. The words “And more...” close out the trailer, mirroring the Ape Escape reveal from February.

When Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence launched in 2006, Hideo Kojima’s director’s cut included a reworked third-person camera, new modes and in-game bonuses, and an all-new multiplayer suite called Metal Gear Online. These competitive modes marked the first time the series incorporated online multiplayer, an underrated staple of the franchise ever since.

The specific mode referenced at the end of Delta’s latest trailer is the Sneaking Missions mode, which pits a well-armed player as Naked Snake against seven others who have to track him down in the dense multiplayer maps. Sneaking Missions could best be compared to the popular Call Of Duty mode Prop Hunt.

This initial version of Metal Gear Online also included deathmatches, a “Capture The Frog” mode, and a few others. It was eventually shut down for good in 2007, just a few months before Metal Gear Solid 4 introduced its version of Metal Gear Online on the PlayStation 3. I’d still hold my breath for Konami’s official confirmation. But if this is true, Delta bothering to include such a deep cut from Metal Gear Solid’s history shows just how far its developers are going to make this the only version edition of Snake Eater fans will ever need.

Metal Gear Solid Delta is a faithful recreation of a 21-year-old game that will seemingly include every bonus mode that has appeared across its various re-releases. Konami

Metal Gear Solid 3 Delta will be a top-to-bottom remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater. While the game will have a fresh coat of current-generation paint thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 5, the game’s lead developers have confirmed that it will play exactly like the PlayStation 2 original with some additional quality-of-life features added.

While there was some initial disappointment that this classic isn’t getting the Resident Evil 4 Remake treatment, ensuring that every bonus mode and feature from previous re-releases of the game is a pretty great way to make long-time fans happy. It also helps that Snake Eater still holds up all these years later. I won’t be upset about replaying one of the best games of that era with some new features and visuals to boot.

Big Boss isn’t the only stealth action hero preparing for a return in 2025. Earlier this month, Ubisoft teased that it will finally provide an update on what’s next for Snake’s greatest rival, the NSA Splinter Cell agent Sam Fisher. We should expect more details sometime later this week as Summer Games Fest rolls on. Between both of these icons returning, fans of the stealth game genre will be eating well these next 12 months.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released on August 28 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.