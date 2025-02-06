Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the next big Konami remake designed to reintroduce one of its classic franchises to a new audience, will finally hit digital storefronts later this summer, according to an unlikely leak. And it seems that the game’s star superspy is bringing some old simian friends along for the ride.

The PlayStation Network quietly added a new trailer (captured by Wario 64) for the upcoming Metal Gear Solid game signaling a release date of August 28, finally giving fans an update on when they’ll be able to play it. Developer Konami originally announced that the Unreal Engine 5-powered remake of the 2004 stealth action game would be released sometime before the end of 2024, but never officially announced a delay.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer gives PS5 users yet another look at the game’s stunning new visuals, updated character models, and cutscenes. Most of the game’s iconic rogue’s gallery makes a brief appearance, an exciting prospect for those who’ve played the original.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is an Unreal Engine 5-powered remake of the 2004 stealth action classic. Konami

The other big takeaway from the trailer is an unexpected tease in its closing moments. Following a title drop, an Ape Escape monkey leaps from behind a tree stump and flees from sight. It suggests that Snake vs. Monkey, the bonus mode from 2005’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence, will be included in the upcoming remake.

Snake vs. Monkey has Snake Eater protagonist Naked Snake tracking down the mischievous monkeys from the PlayStation platforming series using tools old and new. It was a fun, family-friendly inclusion to the 2005 re-release, and a fun break from the serious tale of international espionage the game’s main story weaves. Its inclusion would mark the second time the Ape Escape monkeys are referenced after making a delightful appearance in last year’s Astro Bot. It wouldn’t surprise me if PlayStation had bigger plans for the franchise in the future.

Konami has not yet confirmed if PlayStation’s date is accurate, but considering the trailer’s quality and the source of the leak, there’s little chance this isn’t real. The trailer’s arrival coincides with reliable sources who claim PlayStation has a State of Play stream coming later this month. Announcing a release date for the Delta during this event would make a lot of sense. As to whether the Ape Escape mode will appear on other non-PlayStation versions of Delta remains to be seen, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

The classic “Snake vs. Monkey” mode from Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence, is making a grand return in the upcoming remake. Konami

In addition to the release date’s reveal, the PlayStation Store page reveals that the game will take advantage of the PlayStation 5 Pro’s enhanced hardware.

While many modern remakes typically overhaul significant parts of the game’s formula, Delta is mostly sticking to the original’s format. Though visuals and the level of control players have over Snake are being revamped, the game’s core progression, including its levels separated by load screens, will remain intact.

While a more substantial remake in the vain of Bloober Team’s excellent Silent Hill 2 last year, would have been preferred, Metal Gear Solid 3 is a classic that should hold up with new players. Certain quality-of-life changes like smoothing out the way camouflage works and the ability to move while crouched will definitely make things feel more contemporary. But the core of its action is still fun, as evidenced by 2023’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. A follow-up collection has been all but confirmed by Konami producer Noriaki Okamura. A second volume would likely include Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, and for the first time on a console other than the PS3, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns Of The Patriots.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to release this summer.