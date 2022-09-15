Everything you need to know about Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

There’s something very dark academia about this game. Master Detective Archives: Rain Code stars an amnesiac protagonist who enrolls as a trainee detective in the local detective agency. In this rain-filled city, those who investigate crimes are known as “Master Detectives.” Yuma Kokohead just happens to have a stranger background than others ... and an even stranger partner-in-crime. He’s haunted by a spirit called Shinigami, who appears as a floating purple blob or a girl dressed in gothic lolita depending on the moment. How are they related? Well, that’s a mystery itself.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Danganronpa team’s latest visual novel mystery, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.

When is the Master Detective Archives: Rain Code release window?

Spike Chunsoft

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code will release sometime in Spring 2023 . There is no exact release date. That can be anytime from March to June 2023, so it’s a little less than a year away at this point.

Is there a Master Detective Archives: Rain Code trailer?

Meet Yuma, an amnesiac detective who becomes a trainee in a local detective agency. The trailer for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code introduces the young man and his partner, the mysterious and mischievous spirit partner, Shinigami. Rain Code takes place in an unnamed city burdened by never-ending rain and overpowered corporate overlords. How that ties into the mysteries Yuma and his team have to solve has yet to be revealed.

The trailer also showcases gameplay that looks straight out of the Danganronpa series. You can watch for yourself with the video linked in this section.

What is Master Detective Archives: Rain Code gameplay like?

Yuma asking around town for clues. Spike Chunsoft

If you’re familiar with Danganronpa, then you’re already halfway to understanding how Master Detective Archives: Rain Code works. It seems like there’s more exploration outside of click-and-point gameplay, but examining clues works the same. Yuma walks up to interactable objects in the area and inspects them to see what they could add to the case.

After gathering enough clues, Shinigami opens a portal to another dimension called the Mystery Labyrinth to break down the answer to the case. It’s like the Class Trials in Danganronpa, which serve as a way to hash out the details behind clues and unveil how they tie into the overarching mystery. In this case, Yuma steers himself between different paths in the Labyrinth with multiple choice questions that hopefully lead toward the right answer.

“No, that’s wrong!” Spike Chunsoft

Some bosses appear at the end of the dungeons, where Yuma has to fight them weaponized information. It’s similar to the over-the-top roulette games in Danganronpa, where players shoot “truth bullets” to break through others’ lies. Spike Chunsoft hasn’t revealed the exact mechanics, but there’s an HP bar, weapons, and specials showcased in the trailer.

How is Master Detective Archives: Rain Code related to Danganronpa?

You could call Master Detective Archives: Rain Code a spiritual successor to Danganronpa. It’s created by the same developers but not connected in any way through the story.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code is a collaboration between Spike Chunsoft and Too Kyo Games, a studio founded by Danganronpa developers. The Master Detective Archives: Rain Code development team includes scenario writer Kazutaka Kodaka, composer Masafumi Takada, and character designer Rui Komatsuzaki. So, if the murder mystery vibes and bug-eyed character designs seem familiar, that’s why.